Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Australia: Does Beauden Barrett’s return mean Scott Robertson’s given up on Will Jordan at fullback already? - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Scott Robertson makes four changes for side to to face Wallabies. Video / All Blacks

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Scott Robertson has named his matchday 23 to face the Wallabies on Saturday
  • The Will Jordan at fullback experiment has lasted just one test
  • Beauden Barrett returns to the No 15 jersey after being benched against the Springboks

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.

OPINION

After a bit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks