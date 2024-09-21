Unsighted in the early scraps but was busy in the late charges that nearly brought victory.

Len Ikitau - 5

First-half All Blacks attacks found plenty of room in his midfield channels.

Hunter Paisami - 6

Saw a hint of a gap on Savea’s shoulder to score the crucial try that gave the hosts late momentum. Another who seemed to have gaps around him in the first half.

Marika Koroibete - 3

Some errors and little cut-through for a guy who can be a menace.

Noah Lolesio - 6

Looked as unsettled as any of his teammates in the first-half blitz. But he grew into the clash as the Wallabies got their act together. He threw himself into heaps of physical work but a No 10 should be able to direct his side to scoring areas when they have a two-man advantage.

Nic White - 6

The ref delivered a vintage telling-off for being too lippy to the vintage lippy Aussie No 9. Other than one fumble at the back of the scrum, he was effective and accurate, but replacement Tate McDermott brought the zip to match the lip.

Harry Wilson - 8

At his best when head down and charging hard, not so good when throwing a laboured intercept that led to Caleb Clarke’s 14th-minute try. Made 22 meaty tackles and was still charging into action - and winding up the ref - at the final hooter.

Harry Wilson: 'At his best when head down and charging hard.' Photo / Photosport

Fraser McReight - 8

Hard-toiling Aussie openside had a blinder, opening his account with a tasty early hit on Jordie Barrett and scoring a try from a well-executed lineout hustle. Booted an epic 50/22 born more of desperation than deliberation and was still going hard, hitting hard and bustling at the death.

Rob Valetini - 5

Left the door open for Jordan’s opener and was skinned again by McKenzie on a 38th-minute run that should have led to another try. Key man in funky lineout move that put McReight in for their opening score.

Jeremy Williams - 5

Tackled heaps and piled into the action. Lineout work looked vulnerable.

Nick Frost - 5

Tall timber gave away a dumb early penalty after his skipper had made good ground. Departed by the time the resurgence launched.

Taniela Tupou - 6

The Sydney Morning Herald this week said the Sacred Heart College export was in danger of “wasting his God-given talent”. And after the big fella was busted for a scrum penalty, Sky Sport comments man Tony Johnson said he “does not look fit enough to be playing international rugby at the moment”. Ouch! Tupou then managed a great defensive turnover and won a rare scrum penalty in the 34th minute to launch Matt Faessler’s try.

Matt Faessler - 4

Well-taken try in a bustling performance, but the lineouts were a mess.

Angus Bell - 4

Was a star against Argentina but found it hard going against a front row that is an All Blacks strength.

Reserves:

Brandon Paenga-Amosa - 7

James Slipper - 5

Allan Alaalatoa - 6

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - 7

Langi Gleeson - 7

Tate McDermott - 7

Tom Lynagh - N/A

Dylan Pietsch - 6/10











