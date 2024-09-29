Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Australia: Does the No 10 jersey now belong to Beauden Barrett? Phil Gifford’s talking points

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks completed their Southern Hemisphere season with a 33-13 win over Australia.
  • Veterans Sam Cane and TJ Perenara played their final tests on New Zealand soil.
  • Beauden Barrett stood out in his first test in the No 10 jersey since 2022.

Phil Gifford is a contributing sports writer for NZME. He is one of the most respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

Turning the tide?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A 33-13 five-tries-to-one Bledisloe Cup victory in Wellington for New Zealand over Australia will have gone a long way to settling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks