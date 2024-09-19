Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

George Nepia: The All Blacks legend who conquered Britain and became an icon

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald


One hundred years ago, the All Blacks embarked on their legendary 1924-25 tour, earning the moniker “The Invincibles” after winning all 32 matches across Britain, Ireland, France, and Canada. Among them was the , who played every minute of every game. Phil Gifford’s story delves into Nepia’s extraordinary journey from an unknown teenager to a rugby legend.

