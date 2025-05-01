Critically, what Rugby Australia has done is give the Wallabies the opportunity to keep building under Joe Schmidt this year with Kiss across – but not embedded – in the team’s strategic and cultural direction.

This will leave Kiss well-placed when he takes over for the Rugby Championship next year to preserve and retain key elements of the team’s strategic blueprint and core values, while also injecting his own style and tactical twists to potentially give the team a jolt and an element of unpredictability leading into the World Cup.

It’s a plan that confronts head-on the long-held belief in most leading rugby unions that a head coach should be appointed at the beginning of a World Cup cycle and retained – subject to performance – until the end of it.

To change mid-cycle has historically been deemed a high-risk strategy that will be disruptive and regressive, as the argument has always been strong that a new head coach needs years, not months, to make an impact.

New Zealand has been the nation most fiercely wedded to the notion that an international coach has to have their contract aligned with the World Cup.

But perhaps Australia’s decision will be the one that leads to New Zealand being open to change and potentially, in future, shifting to a new practice of running the appointment process for the All Blacks coach in the middle of a World Cup cycle.

It’s a move that certainly seems to make more sense than the current thinking of locking the All Blacks coach into a four-year deal that runs through the World Cup cycle.

The incumbent, Scott Robertson, is contracted to the end of 2027, but it is not clear – possibly not even inside New Zealand Rugby (NZR) – what he will need to achieve to have his contract extended or when an extension discussion or contestable process would likely happen.

Robertson was appointed to the role six months before the last World Cup – an unprecedented move by NZR that the incumbent All Blacks coach, Ian Foster, said was disruptive, distracting and not in the best interests of the team.

Previous appointments have taken place immediately after a World Cup and that has been equally difficult as many potential head-coach candidates have committed their future to other teams long before the process has begun and left New Zealand picking from a compromised talent pool.

The answer as to what best practice looks like may, then, lie in Australia, and New Zealand should seriously consider following suit and shifting its contracting cycle for the All Blacks head coach so it is no longer aligned with World Cups.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson (right) and NZR CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Michael Craig

If Robertson delivers this year, would NZR be willing to extend his contract by two years and then make his job contestable immediately after the British and Irish series in 2029?

If it did that, NZR could publicly declare as early as this year just when and how it will run the process in 2029, giving aspiring candidates a long timeline to prepare and structure their existing contracts so they can apply for the role when it is made contestable.

It would remove the imbalance of overweighting the significance of what happens at the World Cup in determining whether a coaching team should be retained or not, and align with the more relevant and important metric of the All Blacks consistently producing a 75% win record.

And, potentially, it will recalibrate the current high-performance thinking with the growing evidence around coaching impact and how quickly it can be made.

Robertson, Dave Rennie and Vern Cotter all coached their teams to Super Rugby titles in their rookie campaigns, while former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika took his team to the World Cup final not even 10 months after starting in the job.

There is proof all over the world that the right coaching team can have an immediate and enduring impact and Australia, maybe not by design and more by circumstance, is perhaps showing New Zealand that it’s time to adapt.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and written several books about sport.