Home / Sport / Rugby

Les Kiss named as new Wallabies coach, Joe Schmidt to stay on for 14 more tests

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Reds coach Les Kiss. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland Reds coach and former Kangaroos winger Les Kiss has been named as the new Wallabies coach but won’t replace the incumbent Joe Schmidt until the middle of next year.

Schmidt announced in February he was stepping down at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship but Rugby Australia has revealed the Kiwi will stay in the role until after the Australian leg of the Nations Cup in 2026.

Kiss will see out his contract with the Reds, which includes the 2026 Super Rugby season.

Kiss will take over the Wallabies from mid-2026 until the end of 2028, which includes the home World Cup in 2027.

Schmidt will coach 14 additional tests including this year’s British and Irish Lions tour, the Rugby Championship and the Northern Tour.

“My intention to finish at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship has been adjusted to fit with Les’s availability,” Schmidt said. “I think he’s doing a great job with the Reds, so it was important to dovetail with his responsibilities there.”

Kiss’ decorated coaching career has spanned more than 20 years and included senior roles in Australia, Ireland, England and South Africa.

Kiss has been head coach for the Reds for the past two seasons after previously coaching at London Irish. Before that he was the interim and defensive coach with Ireland.

Schmidt has presided over six test wins and seven defeats since he took over after Eddie Jones’ disastrous second stint in charge.

Kiss is set to be the fifth Wallabies coach in six years after Michael Cheika, Dave Rennie, Jones and Schmidt. He will take the side through to the 2027 World Cup, which Australia will host.

