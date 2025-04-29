Reds coach Les Kiss. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland Reds coach and former Kangaroos winger Les Kiss has been named as the new Wallabies coach but won’t replace the incumbent Joe Schmidt until the middle of next year.

Schmidt announced in February he was stepping down at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship but Rugby Australia has revealed the Kiwi will stay in the role until after the Australian leg of the Nations Cup in 2026.

Kiss will see out his contract with the Reds, which includes the 2026 Super Rugby season.

Kiss will take over the Wallabies from mid-2026 until the end of 2028, which includes the home World Cup in 2027.

Schmidt will coach 14 additional tests including this year’s British and Irish Lions tour, the Rugby Championship and the Northern Tour.