Australia rugby great David Campese has changed his mind about Joe Schmidt, admitting the New Zealander was “proving me wrong” as Wallabies coach.
Campese, 62, was furious about Rugby Australia’s decision to appoint Schmidt, who helped steer his native All Blacks to a runners-up finish at last year’s Rugby World Cup.
“I don’t believe we should have a Kiwi coach,” said Campese at Schmidt’s appointment. “Joe Schmidt hasn’t won anything. Yes, he might have won a Six Nations (with Ireland), but the World Cup is the ultimate for any sports player or coach, and he hasn’t won anything.
“We always seem to get a coach that has never won anything. We always seem to get the second-best Kiwi coach, never the first-best.”
Campese, who scored 64 tries in 101 tests added: “Joe Schmidt has got no idea about our culture or history.