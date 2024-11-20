“We’re mauling the ball from 22 metres out. We don’t do that. That’s not Australian rugby.”

But a few months on, Campese has taken a very different turn following Australia’s wins over England (42-37) and Wales (52-20) this month.

Indeed those victories, featuring 13 tries in total, have left Campese calling on officials to offer Schmidt a contract extension through to the 2027 World Cup, a tournament Australia will host.

“He (Schmidt) is proving me wrong again,” said Campese. “It didn’t start well but the players have responded well to the coach. He seems to be doing a great job. He is only on a two-year deal until after the British and Irish Lions tour next year. He will do everything he can do in that time.”

Campese, speaking to Vision4Sport, added: “There was a rumour that Schmidt was just a stop-gap but who knows. If he carries on with the improvement and they do well against the Lions, then they would have to look at a new deal until the World Cup.”

A gifted attacking player in his own right, Campese also forecast a bright Wallaby future for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii following the rugby league convert’s impressive test debut against England at Twickenham.

“What impresses me the most about him is that he is not a selfish player,” Campese said. “He got the ball and did what he had to do as a centre with his passing and offloading. He demonstrated that he is a team player ... He has learned rapidly and he is only going to get better.”

Australia continue their tour against Scotland on Sunday.