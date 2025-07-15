Advertisement
Mana College rugby coach Darren Paewai claims he was assaulted by referee after heated first XV clash

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Mana College's coach has spoken out about incidents related to a match against Kāpiti College. Photo / Getty Images

A secondary school rugby coach has broken his silence on a controversial on-field clash with a match official, claiming he has been made a scapegoat after allegedly being punched in the face.

The June 21 match between Mana College and Kāpiti College descended into chaos after Kāpiti scored three late

Save