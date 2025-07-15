A secondary school rugby coach has broken his silence on a controversial on-field clash with a match official, claiming he has been made a scapegoat after allegedly being punched in the face.
The June 21 match between Mana College and Kāpiti College descended into chaos after Kāpiti scored three latetries, including two beyond the 70-minute mark – the regulation length of a college rugby game – to snatch a 25-22 win.
Witnesses told the Herald that abuse of the referee, particularly from Mana College supporters, was constant throughout the match and intensified after fulltime. The situation escalated to the point where the referee had to be escorted to his car for safety.
The following week the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Football Union suspended matches for all grades as a stand against referee abuse.
“I went to shake the referee’s hand and thank him for the game, but he pulled his hand back and told me to ‘F up’,” said Paewai.
“I was like, ‘What?’ Then he just balled his fist and struck me. I pulled back a bit and he caught my chin.
“I was shocked. I said, ‘Why did you punch me?’
“Then people from the Kāpiti supporters came at me and I was like, ‘What are you going on about? He hit me’.”
Paewai claims there is video footage showing the referee striking him. He said the video also shows members of the Mana coaching staff escorting the referee to his car, not Kāpiti College affiliates, as previously claimed.
He believes the process has been unfair, with the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union treating the post-match altercation and the alleged referee assault as two unrelated incidents, even though he views them as connected.
Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union chief executive Corey Kennett said the union is unable to comment while the matter is still under investigation.