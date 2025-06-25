Abuse was directed at the referee throughout the match by multiple visiting individuals, culminating in a situation so concerning that members of the public felt compelled to escort the referee to his vehicle following the game, for his safety.
In a social media post this evening chief executive Corey Kennett said the abuse had no place in the game.
“This will provide time to reflect and consider what kind of rugby environment we are creating and enabling,” said Kennett.
“We must take collective responsibility to protect our referees, uphold the mana of our game, and ensure that rugby remains a safe and respectful environment for everyone involved.
“The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. Stand up and show your support for our match officials.”
More to come.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.