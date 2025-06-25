The Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union has cancelled all rugby for this weekend after a referee was seriously abused and physically threatened by spectators. Photo / Getty Images

The Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union has followed through with its threat to cancel all rugby for the weekend after a referee was so seriously abused he had to be escorted by spectators to his car over safety fears.

Last month the union said in response to escalating abuse towards match officials, highlighted by one individual threating to stab a referee, they would cancel all senior club games if things didn’t improve.

Instead the union has gone one step further, cancelling all junior, college-grade and senior rugby for June 28.

The decision comes after a referee officiating a college rugby match between a Horowhenua Kāpiti Rugby Football Union college team and a visiting school side was subjected to serious verbal abuse and physical intimidation last Saturday.