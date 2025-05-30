Police are investigating an alleged assault during a rugby game between Napier Boys’ and Gisborne Boys’.
A hooded man punched a Napier player after a high tackle sparked an on-field altercation.
Gisborne Boys’ headmaster Tom Cairns said the attacker was not connected to the school community.
Police are investigating an alleged assault during a schoolboy rugby game where a hooded man stormed the field during an altercation and punched a player.
Friday’s Super 8 Rugby First XV game between Napier Boys’ High School and Gisborne Boys’ High School was disrupted during the first half whena high tackle sparked an on-field stoush.
A broadcast of the game in Gisborne showed a Napier Boys’ player lying injured on the field after the tackle. One of his teammates then pushed the Gisborne player responsible for the tackle, and other Napier teammates join in.
The hooded man then runs along the sidelines and appears to swing at the Napier Boys’ player involved in the initial altercation.