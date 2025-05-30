A police spokeswoman told the Herald they had received a report of the alleged assault and would do all they could to hold those responsible to account.

“Police were notified of a reported assault at a school in Gisborne this afternoon. No injuries have been reported at this time,” she said.

“Police are making inquiries, which include locating and speaking to those involved. This behaviour is not acceptable and we will be doing all we can to hold those responsible accountable.”

A hooded man stormed the field during an altercation in a school rugby match and punched a player from Napier Boys' High School. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Gisborne Boys’ High School headmaster Tom Cairns was at today’s match, along with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

“Just after halftime there was a high tackle event and a bit of push and shove.”

He said no punches were thrown by either team.

“They a person has entered from the side of the field and he has punched one of the Napier players.

“That person was removed by the associate principal. Then a member of the public has dragged that person away.”

Cairns said the school had been given the individual’s name and passed it on to police.

“He was unknown to school staff. He’s not a member or old boy of the school. He has nothing to do with our school community.”

Cairns said the immediate concern was for the boy who was struck, but thankfully he was uninjured and played on.

A hooded man (on the right) makes his way on to the field from the sideline before striking a Napier player. Photo / Whakaata Māori

It had been a “great match” which Gisborne eventually won 13-7. But the event was “marred” by the incident.

“Certainly we don’t condone or tolerate that sort of violence. It’s pretty disgusting that someone would do that. We’ll continue to assist police.”

Gisborne Boys’ High coach Mark Jefferson told the Herald he had witnessed the incident.

“The person has nothing to do with Gisborne Boys’ High School. There’ll be no further comment. We’ll leave it for the police to deal with it.”

Napier Boys’ High School principal Simon Coe declined to comment.

“I’ve got nothing to say to you at the moment. I’m still finding out myself.”

The incident comes a week after a club rugby player was elbowed and punched in the head by two opposing players, resulting in him having an apparent seizure on the field.

The incident unfolded during a game between Pakuranga United Rugby Club and Manukau Rovers Rugby Club at Bell Park in East Auckland last Saturday.

An Auckland Rugby spokesperson said the union “strongly condemns violence of any kind” and emphasised it has no place whatsoever in the game of rugby.

“The incident in question is the subject of an ongoing independent judicial review and as such we will not be making any further comment until that process is complete.

Police confirmed they had received reports of an “aggravated assault” and were investigating the incident.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.