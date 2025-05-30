A large brawl breaks out between the two sides, with further punches being thrown as the victim lies unconscious on the ground.

The victim, who the Herald has decided to keep anonymous, is understood to be recovering – but in a state of shock, suffering emotionally and unable to work.

The player was knocked to the ground before he was hit again. Image / Supplied

An Auckland Rugby spokesperson said the union “strongly condemns violence of any kind” and emphasised it has no place whatsoever in the game of rugby.

“The incident in question is the subject of an ongoing independent judicial review and as such we will not be making any further comment until that process is complete.

“Our immediate thoughts and concerns are with the injured player and we have been in touch to ensure they are receiving our full support.”

Sergeant Kevin Deo, of the Counties Manukau East Police, confirmed to the Herald that police were investigating a report of an “aggravated assault” at a rugby game in Pakuranga at the weekend.

“The assault was reported to police on Tuesday. We are currently in the process of speaking with the victim further and progressing our inquiries.”

Pakuranga United Rugby Club said the matter was being investigated by Auckland Rugby and didn’t wish to comment further.

The Herald has approached Manukau Rovers Rugby Club for comment.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.