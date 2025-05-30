Investigations are under way after a violent incident during a game between Pakuranga United Rugby Club and Manukau Rovers Rugby Club at Bell Park in East Auckland on Saturday. Image / Supplied
Police and Auckland Rugby are investigating after a club rugby player was elbowed and punched in the head by two opposing players, resulting in him having an apparent seizure on the field.
The incident unfolded during a game between Pakuranga United RugbyClub and Manukau Rovers Rugby Club at Bell Park in East Auckland on Saturday afternoon.
Video seen by the Herald shows a Pakuranga player engaged in a rolling maul, binding on to a Manukau player before the pair break off. The Manukau player wrestles with the victim before appearing to elbow him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
While sitting on the ground, another Manukau player approaches the victim from behind and punches him in the jaw – causing the Pakuranga player to suffer an apparent seizure on the field.