“The matter will also be referred to the West Coast Rugby Union,” said police.

“While we understand emotions can run high in sporting competition there is no place for this behaviour in our community.”

One Hokitika local who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald the two clubs had a longstanding rivalry on the field.

The local alleged a player from the losing Kiwi team bottled one of the West’s players hours after the match.

“The bottle hit him in the face and cut his whole lip open. His teeth are now chipped.”

A police spokesperson said they responded to a reported assault on Gibson Quay around 9pm on Saturday.

“One person was injured and taken to hospital by a member of the public as a result of the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

The local said the violence between the players spilled into Tuesday night when several Kiwi players showed up to a party where West’s players were celebrating their victory.

“I heard four cop cars were there as well as an ambulance,” they said.

“Allegedly a shovel was smacked in the face of one of the West’s coaches who ended up in hospital and I believe had to get a few stitches.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of this incident at 7.33pm on Tuesday, responding with one ambulance.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and taken to Greymouth Hospital in a moderate condition.”

A police spokesperson said officers responded to an assault outside a residential address on Stafford St.

A small group of people were fighting in the street, they said.

The local said the Kiwi players just showed up at the residence, unannounced.

“It’s disappointing and shows a lack of morals.”

West’s Rugby Club president Graeme Kelly said he had heard whispers of several incidents but did not know enough to comment.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Rugby Club president Glen Kearns said he had not heard of any incidents.

West Coast Rugby Union chief executive Mike Connors told the Herald he was aware of several incidents but wanted to gather more information before commenting.