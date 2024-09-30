Footage shared to social media shows the Auckland referee slammed to the ground by a player.

By RNZ

Auckland Rugby Union has referred an alleged incident of referee abuse to the police.

Social media footage shows a referee being shoved to the ground by a player at the end of a match at Aorere Park in Mangere on Saturday.

The match was an Auckland Samoa club competition fixture between the Lauli’i Lions and United Brothers.

In a statement, Auckland Rugby chief executive Jarrod Bear said his initial concern was for the referee’s welfare. In an update on Monday afternoon, the union said he was “in good spirits and has returned to work today”.