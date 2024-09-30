Advertisement
Attack on Auckland rugby referee referred to police

RNZ
2 mins to read
Footage shared to social media shows the Auckland referee slammed to the ground by a player.

Auckland Rugby Union has referred an alleged incident of referee abuse to the police.

Social media footage shows a referee being shoved to the ground by a player at the end of a match at Aorere Park in Mangere on Saturday.

The match was an Auckland Samoa club competition fixture between the Lauli’i Lions and United Brothers.

In a statement, Auckland Rugby chief executive Jarrod Bear said his initial concern was for the referee’s welfare. In an update on Monday afternoon, the union said he was “in good spirits and has returned to work today”.

Footage shows the referee being pushed to the ground in violent fashion by a Lauli’i Lions player shortly after awarding a penalty try and then blowing the full-time whistle.

“Auckland Rugby received notification of an alleged referee abuse incident on Saturday 28 September and the incident has since been elevated to the Police,” Bear said in a statement.

“Our immediate concern is for the referee who we, alongside the Auckland Rugby Referees Association, are supporting. Referees are incredibly valued members of Auckland Rugby and there is no place for referee abuse.

“We won’t be interviewing on this whilst it is under judicial review.”

RNZ has sought comment from the clubs involved.

The social media post sparked a wave of comments, mostly from Samoan community members voicing their embarrassment at the incident.

