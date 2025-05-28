Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union threatens to cancel club games over referee abuse, stabbing threat

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Any further instances of serious referee abuse would lead to the cancellation of matches. Photo / Getty Images

Any further instances of serious referee abuse would lead to the cancellation of matches. Photo / Getty Images

The Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union has taken the unprecedented step of threatening to cancel senior club rugby matches in response to escalating abuse towards match officials.

Chief executive Corey Kennett told the Herald incidents have increased in recent weeks, with physical and verbal abuse, but the final straw came when an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby