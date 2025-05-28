“Also, even though the number of incidents we deal with isn’t the highest, we operate with the mantra: ‘The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.’ We can’t accept this.

“We’ve had fantastic collaboration from all of rugby. Every single corner of the rugby community in Horowhenua-Kāpiti is unanimously behind us in taking stronger action against this behaviour.”

Although there is abuse at most levels across the country, Kennett feels targeting senior club rugby will have the biggest impact.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union chief executive Corey Kennett.

He also didn’t rule out further punishments towards clubs or players if things didn’t improve.

“All competitions support this, but we’re beginning with the senior divisions because they’re our marquee divisions – they get the most focus, and we believe that’s where we can make the biggest impact,” said Kennett.

“When we can identify individuals, we prosecute them to the full extent of what we can. If organisations are involved, we’d do the same.

“To be fair, we haven’t had a single organisation reach that level yet. That shows it’s a widespread issue – it’s not just Horowhenua-Kāpiti, and it’s not isolated to one club.”

The Herald has approached New Zealand Rugby for comment, but Kennett says he has been liaising with the governing body over the most serious incidents of abuse.

Kennett has been involved with the union for decades, initially as a player before transitioning into his chief executive role and as a life member.

He has seen a societal shift and a general degradation of respect towards referees over the years.

Kennett adds that rugby is a sport based on mutual respect and communities need to stand up to make the game better.

“The kind of people who blame referees, you’ve got to wonder what’s going through their heads,” said Kennett. “Do they think referees can’t make mistakes? Are they living mistake-free lives themselves?

“At some point, these people decided it was okay to abuse the ref and blame them. Sure, professional-level officials might be paid, but 99% of referees worldwide are volunteers. These are the people making the game happen.”

Kennett has a message for those who think abuse towards match officials is acceptable.

“To all those who think they have the right to abuse a referee: you’re not welcome. You’re not wanted. We don’t want you anywhere near us.

“If anyone wonders whether this abuse is really that bad, think of it this way – what if it was your husband, wife, son, or daughter out there? Enduring abuse while giving up their time for their community? How would you feel?

“If you’re prepared to walk past a poor standard, then you’re accepting it. We’re not prepared to walk past it. That’s why we’re taking action.

“We just need a collaborative approach. If we continue to support each other and our officials, we’ll make the environment better for everyone.”

