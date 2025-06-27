Both Kāpiti College and Mana College have been approached for comment. Neither has responded to Herald enquiries.

College Sport Wellington executive director Bryan Dickinson told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave that the two incidents led to the postponement, which they support.

“Two things happened on the weekend, within the game,” said Dickinson.

“One is around the sideline behaviour, poor language and getting stuck into the referee, and the other one is around an incident between a coach and the referee.

“The straight sideline behaviour is the principal reason why those games have been called off this weekend.

“This is a bitter pill to swallow for some of those teams,” said Dickinson.

“Some haven’t played in two or three weeks because of the weather. They’re looking at about a month without a game now.”

Having threatened to cancel all senior club games just last month, Horowhenua-Kāpiti chief executive Corey Kennett made the call to postpone all rugby across all levels this weekend, because of the incident.

It’s an unprecedented stand by Horowhenua-Kāpiti, with Kennett making the initial threat after a person threatened to stab a referee in May.

Mana College’s first XV also won’t play this weekend.

“Ultimately the school’s made that decision” said Dickinson.

“We agree with it and support that decision, but it’s always good to get to a position where the schools are making the big decisions and taking them on themselves.

The Herald has also received reports that the issues with behaviour involving people affiliated with Mana College extends into other sports, but Dickinson denies this.

Steve Lancaster, NZ Rugby general manager of community rugby, backed the call from Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

Wellington Rugby referees association chairman Ian Dallas told Newstalk ZB that while NZ Rugby are supportive, they could do more.

“I think there comes a time when they need to lead a lot of it,” said Dallas. “They are the overriding [managers] of the game, and this is a big issue.

“Referee numbers right throughout New Zealand are down, and if they can lead it and drive that down through the provincial unions, then that’s just got to be a good thing.

“I’d like to see some more overt leadership from them in that regard.”

The Herald understands the matter of referee abuse was discussed at a pre-scheduled meeting involving all the provincial unions on Thursday.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.