Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Incident involving Mana College first XV coach, fans behind scrapping Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby games

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZME Head of Sports Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald reporter Ben Plummer join Herald NOW to talk All Blacks and Moana Pasifika's future.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All rugby in Horowhenua-Kāpiti is postponed this weekend after abusive sideline behaviour towards a referee in a first XV rugby match between Kāpiti College and Mana College.

The Herald understands supporters of visiting Mana College erupted when Kāpiti scored three tries in the final five minutes for a 25-22

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby