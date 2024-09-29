Since his test debut in 2020, Will Jordan has had to be patient in his bid to become the All Blacks’ first choice in the No 15 jersey.
But four years and one new coaching regime later, the 26-year-old’s efforts home and away against Australia might have been what is needed to convince long-time coach Scott Robertson that he is the man for the job.
Despite playing most of his 37 tests as a winger, Jordan has made no secret that he sees his future at fullback. When Robertson was announced as All Blacks head coach last year, to succeed Ian Foster from 2024 onwards, Jordan had every right to be the player most excited by the appointment.
The pair had a long relationship at the Crusaders, where Jordan displaced teammates David Havili and George Bridge to be the man at fullback for the greatest dynasty Super Rugby has seen.
However, after a shoulder injury in pre-season ended Super Rugby prospects for Jordan this year, his reintroduction into the All Blacks has been slow.
In Wellington, as the All Blacks snapped their winless run in the capital, Jordan was at the fore yet again. Since 2019, the All Blacks’ fullback spot has shifted from the traditional role of a No 15, and moved towards a secondary playmaker in support of the first-five.
Sir Steve Hansen’s system that moved Barrett to fullback to accommodate Richie Mo’unga was largely continued by Ian Foster, after Jordie Barrett was deemed best suited in midfield.
But in Wellington, Jordan gave a reminder of what a fullback who looks to run first can do. Aside from a try, Jordan ran for 162 metres with ball in hand. The next best for any player on either side was 90 by Caleb Clarke.
And even though his kicking game is considerably lacking in comparison to a Barrett or McKenzie, with ball in hand he’s arguably the All Blacks’ deadliest asset.
“He created a lot,” said Robertson. “When he gets the ball in hand, his angle changes, his step, he had a lot of players [beaten] with just how he moved his feet.
“I’m really pleased for Will. He owned it, and took his opportunities.”
In the modern age, Jordan won’t have a complete stranglehold on the fullback position, so long as European sides make use of an aerial kicking game that the All Blacks will need to match.
But, as and when opponents try to beat the All Blacks at their own game, Jordan will undoubtedly be the man Robertson puts his most trust in.
Playing at fullback will also open Jordan to another possibility, and give him a shot at becoming the All Blacks’ leading try-scorer, if not all of test rugby’s.
His score against the Wallabies in Wellington took Jordan’s record to 35 tries in 37 tests, simplified to one try every 0.95 games.
Doug Howlett holds the record for most All Blacks tries (49 in 62 tests). And while Jordan’s ratio has dropped from an average of one try per test under Ian Foster, he has more than enough time on his side to not only pass Howlett, but Japan’s Daisuke Ohata (69 in 58 tests).
“He’s got a good success rate,” said captain Scott Barrett. “It’s a long way down the track, I guess.
“He knows where the line is,” quipped Robertson.
Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for Newshub and 1News.