For a start, he missed the 2-0 series win over England and victory over Fiji in San Diego. When he finally did make his return, it came on the wing instead of his preferred spot at the back.

It was only the need for change after defeat to South Africa in Johannesburg that convinced Robertson to roll the dice in Cape Town, having mostly made use of Beauden Barrett at fullback.

And while that switch couldn’t stop the All Blacks from losing the Freedom Cup, Barrett’s sickness in Sydney gave Jordan another chance - which he gladly took with both hands.

In Wellington, as the All Blacks snapped their winless run in the capital, Jordan was at the fore yet again. Since 2019, the All Blacks’ fullback spot has shifted from the traditional role of a No 15, and moved towards a secondary playmaker in support of the first-five.

Sir Steve Hansen’s system that moved Barrett to fullback to accommodate Richie Mo’unga was largely continued by Ian Foster, after Jordie Barrett was deemed best suited in midfield.

But in Wellington, Jordan gave a reminder of what a fullback who looks to run first can do. Aside from a try, Jordan ran for 162 metres with ball in hand. The next best for any player on either side was 90 by Caleb Clarke.

And even though his kicking game is considerably lacking in comparison to a Barrett or McKenzie, with ball in hand he’s arguably the All Blacks’ deadliest asset.

“He created a lot,” said Robertson. “When he gets the ball in hand, his angle changes, his step, he had a lot of players [beaten] with just how he moved his feet.

Will Jordan has had a strong couple of weeks at fullback for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m really pleased for Will. He owned it, and took his opportunities.”

In the modern age, Jordan won’t have a complete stranglehold on the fullback position, so long as European sides make use of an aerial kicking game that the All Blacks will need to match.

But, as and when opponents try to beat the All Blacks at their own game, Jordan will undoubtedly be the man Robertson puts his most trust in.

Playing at fullback will also open Jordan to another possibility, and give him a shot at becoming the All Blacks’ leading try-scorer, if not all of test rugby’s.

His score against the Wallabies in Wellington took Jordan’s record to 35 tries in 37 tests, simplified to one try every 0.95 games.

Doug Howlett holds the record for most All Blacks tries (49 in 62 tests). And while Jordan’s ratio has dropped from an average of one try per test under Ian Foster, he has more than enough time on his side to not only pass Howlett, but Japan’s Daisuke Ohata (69 in 58 tests).

“He’s got a good success rate,” said captain Scott Barrett. “It’s a long way down the track, I guess.

“He knows where the line is,” quipped Robertson.

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for Newshub and 1News.



