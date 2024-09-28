Ran sideways a lot, dancing around but couldn’t find the linebreaks. Still beat five defenders from eight carries. Showed pace to score the opening try and involved like a loosie when close to the line. Substituted after 62nd minutes.

Rieko Ioane 6

Has had a strong Bledisloe Cup series but still a mixed night. A poor pass put Reece under pressure. Impressive effort to haul Taniela Tupou into touch. Knocked on during an attacking chance in the Wallabies half.

Anton Lienert-Brown 8

Nice chance for a rare start with Jordie Barrett out and proved he’s not just a bench rider. Two try assists, first to Reece and then set up Caleb Clarke’s try before halftime. Nine tackles.

Caleb Clarke 7

Good tackle out wide stopped a Wallabies chance. Made metres when he got his chance — finishing with 90 in total. Scored right before the break to give All Blacks the lead, but had to work harder for his second try. Five defenders beaten. Late card but didn’t cost All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett 7

Best at 10 or fullback? Still seems hard to answer. Looked in command of play but did seem a bit rusty and indecisive on a few plays. Stopped an early try. Missed a kick for touch. An odd kicking choice out wide. Solid off the tee.

TJ Perenara 4

Average outing. Could the moment have got to him? His last test at home was not his best test by far. A kick off the side of his boot on restart. Threw a pass into touch. Was stripped of the ball. Knocked on a quick tap. Hesitation passing was well-read by Wallabies. Off after 60.

Ardie Savea 7

A huge effort; 19 tackles without missing one, 11 carries with two defenders beaten. Made a key steal in the lead-up to the opening try. Just a typical Ardie outing, giving his all for the full 80.

Sam Cane 6

Solid but not brilliant in test 100. Offside early. Missed tackle which led to a linebreak. Was penalised three times, but had huge work rate with 12 tackles, most in the opening 30.

Wallace Sititi 8

A busy night with a game-high 19 carries — didn’t stop running at the Wallabies. Made 11 tackles with some key ones in own 22. Linebreak set up Reece try. Needs to keep a closer eye on blindside scrums.

Tupou Vaa’i 6

Denied McReight a second try. Was himself denied a try due to knock-on in the lead-up. Pinged twice for illegal entries, costing attacking chances. 12 carries and reliable at lineout time. Subbed off in 62nd minute.

Scott Barrett 7

Captain led the way brilliantly. Game-high 20 tackles, 12 carries and won two turnovers. Does a lot of the unappreciated work that changes the stranglehold on test matches.

Tyrel Lomax 6

Scrum was solid. Won a penalty over the ball. Eight tackles and eight carries with a strong work rate. Off in 66th.

Codie Taylor 7

Pinged offside early but had another strong test. Led with 12 tackles in the first half, and finished with 15 along with eight carries. Seemed to cover every blade of grass before going off in 66th.

Ethan de Groot 5

Was up against Tupou on one leg but didn’t exactly dominate at scrum time. Missed three tackles. Replaced by Williams after 52 minutes who made an immediate impact.

RESERVES:

Asafo Aumua 5

Tamaiti Williams 7

Pasilio Tosi 6

Patrick Tuipulotu 5

Luke Jacobson 5

Cortez Ratima 5

Damian McKenzie 6

David Havili 5



