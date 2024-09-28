Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Australia player ratings: How Scott Robertson’s men fared in Wellington win

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The All Blacks have beaten the Wallabies 33 - 13 in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks rated in the 33-13 win over the Wallabies in Wellington.

OPINION

Will Jordan 8

A brilliant individual try, his 35th in 37 tests. Fullback suits him when he gets the chance to get involved in the attack. 152 metres gained with three clean breaks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks