All Blacks v Wallabies: Carlos Spencer sees Damian McKenzie as a fullback rather than first-five

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith and NZ Herald senior sports writer Liam Napier discuss the All Blacks team ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup rugby test.

The All Blacks start a test match on Saturday under coach Scott Robertson with someone other than Damian McKenzie at first-five for the first time.

Beauden Barrett will instead run the cutter against the Wallabies at Sky Stadium, his first start at No. 10 since 2022, with a former All Black playmaker suggesting that should remain the case as he doesn’t see McKenzie as being at the level of an international first-five.

Carlos Spencer made 35 test appearances in black and only five players have scored more points for the All Blacks than him.

A player of similar style to McKenzie, with a prized ability to unlock defences through innovative plays, Spencer tells Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine he sees the 29-year-old as better suited to fullback.

“I almost feel a little bit sorry for him to be honest. It’s been a tough little road for him, obviously on the back of a team that probably hasn’t performed to its potential and unfortunately it’s usually the No. 10 that takes most of the stick.

“I’ve always considered Damian as a better fullback than a No. 10.”

Spencer says McKenzie’s Super Rugby form in the position is evident but does not see him as a test-level first-five.

“Personally, no. I don’t think he is. I think he’s great at Super level, but when it comes to test matches I just don’t think he’s got what it takes to be a really assertive No. 10 unfortunately.

“I like Damian McKenzie, I think he’s a great player but I just find that he’s better suited at fullback than 10.”

More time and space on the ball that is found when playing with 15 on his back, rather than 10, is what Spencer says makes McKenzie more suited to fullback.

“He’s got more time to make decisions, there’s a bit more space, he enters the line well. I think he can see more from at the back.

“That doesn’t stop him from jumping into first receiver occasionally from fullback, but I think those are the biggest points. I think he just lacks that direction at test match level where it’s really important.”

All Blacks v Wallabies, Rugby Championship test, 7.05pm, Saturday, Sky Stadium, Wellington

For live commentary of All Blacks v Australia, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

The Alternative Commentary Collective will have live commentary from James McOnie & Tony Lyall from 7pm on Sky Sport 9 and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.

