The All Blacks start a test match on Saturday under coach Scott Robertson with someone other than Damian McKenzie at first-five for the first time.

Beauden Barrett will instead run the cutter against the Wallabies at Sky Stadium, his first start at No. 10 since 2022, with a former All Black playmaker suggesting that should remain the case as he doesn’t see McKenzie as being at the level of an international first-five.

Carlos Spencer made 35 test appearances in black and only five players have scored more points for the All Blacks than him.

A player of similar style to McKenzie, with a prized ability to unlock defences through innovative plays, Spencer tells Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine he sees the 29-year-old as better suited to fullback.

“I almost feel a little bit sorry for him to be honest. It’s been a tough little road for him, obviously on the back of a team that probably hasn’t performed to its potential and unfortunately it’s usually the No. 10 that takes most of the stick.