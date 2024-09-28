For stretches, particularly in the first half, the Wallabies’ cerebral, spirited attack had the All Blacks rattled, just as it did at the end of last weekend’s encounter in Sydney.

There were ingenious first-phase strike moves, funky five-metre tapped penalties and an audacity to run from deep - all with the hallmarks of Joe Schmidt, Australia’s Kiwi head coach - which at times had New Zealand chasing shadows.

The issue for the Wallabies was that they could not sustain the creativity for 80 minutes, but their spirit proved they have potential despite their second consecutive fourth-place finish.





Wallabies come up short, again

Christy Doran, The Roar

They were brave and showed plenty of adventure but the Wallabies have come up short yet again across the ditch against the All Blacks, losing 33-13 in Wellington on Saturday evening.

The Wallabies ran out to an early lead through Fraser McReight, but Joe Schmidt’s men couldn’t handle the All Blacks’ back three on a special evening for Scott Robertson’s side who farewelled former captain Sam Cane and hometown hero TJ Perenara.

The All Blacks ran in five tries to the Wallabies’ one, with winger Caleb Clarke scoring a double and his back three teammates Will Jordan and Sevu Reece also getting on the scoresheet.

The 20 point loss confined the Wallabies to bottom spot on The Rugby Championship for the second straight season after claiming just one victory from six Tests.





‘All Blacks finish in style’

David Skippers, PlanetRugby

The All Blacks finished their Rugby Championship campaign in style when they clinched a deserved 33-13 victory against the Wallabies in Wellington on Saturday.

The home side were full value for their win as they dominated for long periods and eventually outscored the Wallabies by five tries to one, with Caleb Clarke leading the way with a brace.

Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Tamaiti Willians also crossed the whitewash while Beauden Barrett succeeded with four conversions.

It was a momentous result for New Zealand as they ended a five-match winless run in Wellington - stretching back to 2018 and they also scored points for the first time during the final quarter of a match in this year’s Rugby Championship.





‘Cane sent home a winner’

Nick Mulvenney, Reuters

Winger Caleb Clarke scored two tries as New Zealand beat the Wallabies 33-13 on Saturday to round out the Rugby Championship with a third win and snap their six-year victory drought in Wellington.

The All Blacks back three of Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Clarke all scored tries in the first half and prop Tamaiti Williams also crossed after the break before Clarke added his second in the final quarter.

Two losses to South Africa and another at home to Argentina meant a 21st Rugby Championship title was beyond the All Blacks, but they were delighted to have sent former captain Sam Cane home a winner in his 100th test.

It was New Zealand’s first test victory in the nation’s capital in six attempts going back to 2018.





All Blacks end final quarter hoodoo

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

Finally, the capital curse is broken.

The All Blacks signed off their final home test of the year by banishing the plucky Wallabies 33-13 and, more importantly, exorcising some demons.

While their performance was clunky at times, with frequent errors frustrating, the All Blacks produced enough attacking spark to claim their first win in Wellington for six years - and score their first points in the final quarter for six tests.

The five-tries-to-one victory allowed the All Blacks to toast Sam Cane’s 100th test milestone and TJ Perenara’s final home appearance on the desired note. Both veterans received appreciative standing ovations when they were replaced in the second half.

Curing their barren run in the capital will please locals, but Scott Robertson will be most heartened by the final quarter where the All Blacks defended their line for prolonged periods and finally scored a try, with Caleb Clarke crashing over, in the last quarter after failing to do so in their last five tests.





‘We are learning’

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

At last, a one-personality performance, a second-half surge, a more controlled attack and a definitive sense that the All Blacks are finally learning the business of playing test rugby.

It also helped that they didn’t throw half their dinner over it as has been their tendency, and there was something about the way they played that hinted at there being more to come: that they have finally cottoned on to the need to stay mentally attuned, physically engaged and disciplined.

It was a reassuring if not emphatic way to end a Rugby Championship which has, courtesy of the way things played out in Wellington, left a sense of the All Blacks having grown and learned a few lessons.

Captain Scott Barrett summed it up perfectly when he said: “I guess we are learning, probably not as quick as we would have liked to.”







