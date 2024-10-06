The last two tests against the Brave Blossoms have seen similar selections, with the 2018 fixture seeing eight debutants take the field. That ended up being a comfortable win, but the 2022 test ended 38-31 and did little other than prove that a few players were not up to test standard at that time of the season.

Robertson obviously needs to focus on England the week after but can’t completely forget about the team that will play in Tokyo.

TJ Perenara and New Zealand coach Scott Robertson following the All Blacks win over Australia in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Two teams then?

Essentially yes, plus the added selection of the All Blacks XV that will be playing two games at the same time.

Robertson has already said that environment will be “fluid”, which is no different to the way Ian Foster used the national second team during the 2022 end of year tour and Steve Hansen used the NZ-laden Barbarians side in 2017.

Really, we are looking at an almost 80-man All Black squad that Robertson can call on, which will likely do given the expected attrition rate and the two lesser tests that bookend the tour.

The old breed

There have been calls for Robertson to leave Sam Cane and TJ Perenara behind, given both men are heading offshore at the end of the season.

However, that would go against the logic of their inclusion at all this year - no one expected Cane to make it and he has ended up starting five tests, while Cortez Ratima’s form was compelling enough for many to anoint the Chiefs man as the consistent starting halfback when Perenara got injured in the first test of the year.

Both were kept in for their experience, which is something the All Blacks still very much need in the three massive weeks in London, Dublin and Paris.

Sam Cane with the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Photosport

Where things are solid and healthy

The starting tight five and their replacements pick themselves, with the depth at lock now bolstered by the return of Patrick Tuipulotu.

There is room for a bit of experimentation with the propping rotation in the Japan and Italy tests. Wallace Sititi and Ethan Blackadder are set to battle for the number six jersey, while Ardie Savea is certain to continue at eight.

Where there’s a question mark

Basically the whole backline is up for grabs. Robertson may continue his horses for courses approach at halfback, Beauden Barrett’s performance at 10 in Bledisloe II makes a compelling case, Jordie Barrett is out injured for now, Rieko Ioane has Billy Proctor breathing down his neck and while Caleb Clarke is in great form, no one is exactly screaming out to be on the other wing.

Bolters?

Just when you thought the age of the bolter was done, Robertson went and picked Pasilio Tosi, a guy who had only started half a dozen Super Rugby games.

Because of the sheer number of players needed for this tour, there should be a few more named today and perhaps some standout wingers from the NPC that Robertson sees as long term options.

(Red and) All Blacks

The heavy Crusaders presence in the All Blacks was expected, but it has been a little harder to justify than first thought given how awful they were in Super Rugby Pacific.

There will be a bunch of new names in these squads and it is likely more Crusaders will be wearing black, which will again stir some debate.

It’s likely going to mess up the NPC final

The NPC final takes place on Saturday, October 26, the same day the All Blacks play Japan. The All Blacks XV will presumably leave that day for their two-match tour as well, so whoever is playing in the final will be missing a few players given the makeup of both sides.

All Blacks end of year tour schedule (all times NZT)

All Blacks vs Japan

Kick-off: 6.50pm Saturday, October 26

Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

All Blacks vs England

Kick-off: 4.10am Sunday, November 3

Allianz Stadium, London

All Blacks vs Ireland

Kick-off: 9.10am Saturday, November 9

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

All Blacks vs France

Kick-off: 9.10am Sunday, November 17

Stade de France, Paris

All Blacks vs Italy

Kick-off: 9.10am Sunday, November 24

Allianz Stadium, Turin

- RNZ