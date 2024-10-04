Advertisement
Black Ferns change side for England match after loss to Ireland in WXV1

NZ Herald
The Black Ferns have made several changes to the match day 23 aiming to bounce back from Monday’s WXV1 defeat against Ireland.

Loosehead prop Chryss Viliko, hooker Georgia Ponsonby and tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale return to the starting front row. Following a strong performance off the bench, Alana Bremner is paired alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos as the locking duo. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u shifts to No 6 with Layla Sae making way for Kaipo Olsen-Baker to start at No 8.

In the backs, halfback Maia Joseph and first five-eighths Hannah King are set to start with co-captain Ruahei Demant shifting to second five-eighths alongside centre Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt. Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns to start on the right wing.

It will be Brunt’s 20th test cap and Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting congratulated her on the milestone.

“Sylvia is an authentic player, her skill, power, and agility is special, and she is developing into a great player. To see her growth as an individual both on and off the field is credit to her dedication to this jersey.”

Black Ferns team to play England

1. Chryss Viliko (8)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (25)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (16)

4. Alana Bremner (23)

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (27)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (24)

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (25) (co-captain)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (7)

9. Maia Joseph (6)

10. Hannah King (5)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (12)

12. Ruahei Demant (39) (co-captain)

13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (19)

14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (22)

15. Renee Holmes (20)

Reserves

16. Atlanta Lolohea (3)

17. Kate Henwood (6)

18. Amy Rule (25)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (3)

20. Layla Sae (9)

21. Iritana Hohaia (12)

22. Mererangi Paul (10)

23. Ruby Tui (18)

The Black Ferns haven’t defeated England since the 2022 World Cup final, a 34-31 victory, at Eden Park. The last time the two teams met was September 14 at Allianz Stadium (formerly Twickenham), with the visitors going down 24-12. The last match in WXV1 between the pair, last year at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, was a bigger win for England – the final score 33-12.

Following Monday’s 27-29 loss to Ireland in their opening WXV1 match, Bunting said he was “very impressed” with how the Black Ferns got back on task.

“We have been through some real adversity and have taken some critical learnings as a whole group.

“We wanted more quality Test matches, and we are certainly getting that. Once again, we have the opportunity to play England this week and I know there is a real desire to put on a performance we are proud of.”

Black Ferns WXV1 Tournament (NZT)

Black Ferns v Ireland, Monday, September 30, 3pm (27-29 loss)

Black Ferns v England, Monday, October 7, 9am

Black Ferns v France, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am

