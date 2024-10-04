Ineos Britannia celebrated after beating Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to take out the Louis Vuitton Cup final.

The Black Ferns have made several changes to the match day 23 aiming to bounce back from Monday’s WXV1 defeat against Ireland.

Loosehead prop Chryss Viliko, hooker Georgia Ponsonby and tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale return to the starting front row. Following a strong performance off the bench, Alana Bremner is paired alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos as the locking duo. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u shifts to No 6 with Layla Sae making way for Kaipo Olsen-Baker to start at No 8.

In the backs, halfback Maia Joseph and first five-eighths Hannah King are set to start with co-captain Ruahei Demant shifting to second five-eighths alongside centre Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt. Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns to start on the right wing.

It will be Brunt’s 20th test cap and Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting congratulated her on the milestone.

“Sylvia is an authentic player, her skill, power, and agility is special, and she is developing into a great player. To see her growth as an individual both on and off the field is credit to her dedication to this jersey.”