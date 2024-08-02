TJ Perenara (right) scored seven tries this season to become Super Rugby's all-time leading try-scorer with 63. Photo / Photosport

TJ Perenara has confirmed he will be taking his talents outside of New Zealand following the 2024 season, inking a three-year deal to play in Japan from 2025 onwards.

As first reported by the Herald yesterday, the 32-year-old has committed his future to Japan where he spent a season playing in 2021.

It’s the latest chapter to be written in what has been an impressive career to date, with Perenara earning 81 test caps for the All Blacks, a World Cup title in 2015, while his 163 appearances for the Hurricanes make him the franchise’s most-capped player and he was a key cog in their maiden - and lone - Super Rugby title in 2016.

In 2024, Perenara looked to be back at his best and with seven tries in the season, ended the year as the competition’s all-time leading try scorer with 63 to his name.

That return came after he battled back from two Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for 18 months – an arduous period in which he feared he would never play again – and saw him recalled to the All Blacks in a starting role.