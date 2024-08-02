Advertisement
All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara confirms move to Japan in 2025

Christopher Reive
TJ Perenara (right) scored seven tries this season to become Super Rugby's all-time leading try-scorer with 63. Photo / Photosport

TJ Perenara has confirmed he will be taking his talents outside of New Zealand following the 2024 season, inking a three-year deal to play in Japan from 2025 onwards.

As first reported by the Herald yesterday, the 32-year-old has committed his future to Japan where he spent a season playing in 2021.

It’s the latest chapter to be written in what has been an impressive career to date, with Perenara earning 81 test caps for the All Blacks, a World Cup title in 2015, while his 163 appearances for the Hurricanes make him the franchise’s most-capped player and he was a key cog in their maiden - and lone - Super Rugby title in 2016.

In 2024, Perenara looked to be back at his best and with seven tries in the season, ended the year as the competition’s all-time leading try scorer with 63 to his name.

That return came after he battled back from two Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for 18 months – an arduous period in which he feared he would never play again – and saw him recalled to the All Blacks in a starting role.

He looks set to add to his time in the black jersey before heading overseas, as he was named in Scott Robertson’s 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity in the black jersey and as long as I can I’ll keep competing and contributing to the All Blacks,” Perenara said.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with a new coaching group and the motivation to represent New Zealand is as strong now as it was when I made my debut more than a decade ago.”

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw said he was sad to see Perenara leave, but acknowledged the legacy he would leave behind.

“I’m not sure there’s enough we could say about TJ,” Laidlaw said.

“An amazing rugby player, an amazing man, that is a true legend of the Hurricanes club. I remember way back, watching him play for the Hurricanes schools when he was 17. It’s incredible to see where he is now, having won a Championship with the club, the top try-scorer and the most capped Hurricane in history.

“For us, he’s set the standard on and off the field around preparation and how competitive you need to be to win. He’s been a major driving force of this team. We’ll miss him, but we genuinely wish him, Greer and the family all the best in Japan.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

