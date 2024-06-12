Akira Ioane on the charge against the Western Force. Photo / Photosport

Akira Ioane’s romantic farewell from the Blues sits in the balance with a lingering calf complaint threatening his presence in the semifinal showdown against the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday.

Earlier this week Ioane announced this season will be his 10th and last at the Blues after clocking up a century for his home franchise.

The dream scenario would allow the 28-year-old former All Blacks loose forward to depart for Japan as a Super Rugby champion. Sport, though, doesn’t always cater to such idealistic individual themes.

Ioane hobbled off late in the second half of the Blues’ comfortable quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua last week after his calf flare-up. While he is named to start at blindside against the Brumbies, Ioane watched from the sideline on Wednesday as Blues coach Vern Cotter barked orders during a typically tough session.

Cotter conceded Ioane is no certainty to feature in what could, potentially, be his final outing for the Blues.

“He will be fully tested tomorrow. He’s a big part of the team so he gets an opportunity to get through a captain’s run at full pace and we’ll make a decision based on that,” Cotter said.

“It’s touch and go. The only way we can be sure is if he gets through tomorrow. We’ve got other guys on standby knowing if Aki can’t make it, they’ll take over.”

Stand-in Blues captain Dalton Papali’i hopes Ioane gets the chance to start alongside him this weekend and sign off on his terms with a shot at a rare championship.

“He’s my brother,” Papali’i said. “We’ve been in here for many years now. He’ll leave a big legacy in this team. Off the field, he’s one of those guys who will put his arm around the new guys in the team and look after you.

“Young players remember that. It’s going to be a sad day when he officially leaves.”

Cameron Suafoa and Adrian Choat are expected to be called upon should Ioane be unable to prove his fitness.

But after losing inspirational captain Patrick Tuipulotu to a knee injury for seven weeks, which cruelly rules him out of the All Blacks’ three-test campaign next month, Ioane’s ball-carrying presence assumes greater importance for a match in which the Blues expect the Brumbies to challenge their forward-powered strengths.

The Blues handed the Brumbies a harsh lesson in their 46-7 victory the last time these teams met at Eden Park in April. Two years ago, though, the Blues needed Ofa Tu’ungafasi to charge down Noah Lolesio’s attempted last-minute drop kick to escape.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu leaves the field with an injury. Photo / Photosport

“They’ve publicly said that game earlier this year, they took a lot from, especially around the collision and contact area. They’ve told us, via the press this week, they will be ready and feel they will be able to dominate us,” Cotter noted.

“That’s been taken on board by the boys so we expect a game that will be tightly contested around the collision area.”

Sam Darry’s return from concussion to replace Tuipulotu in the second row is the only enforced change to the Blues.

Darry texted Cotter when he assumed charge of the Blues at the start of this year to request specific improvements. Cotter instructed Darry to lower his body position on both sides of the ball, carry more and add bulk to his frame.

Darry absorbed those messages to impress Cotter this season.

Tuipulotu’s absence significantly enhances Darry’s importance to the Blues – and opens the door to a potential maiden All Blacks call-up, with New Zealand locks in short supply.

“He’s got a big opportunity, when you look at locks around the country, this weekend to show what he can do,” Cotter said.

“He’s grown this year. He was quite timid, nice, well-mannered. You can’t always be well-mannered on the paddock. You’re starting to see a bit of an edge to his game around those collisions. He’s a great leader at the lineout. He’s stepped up this year. I’ve been really happy with him. He’s got more presence about him.

“The fact Patty is unable to carry on is not such a bad thing when you’ve got someone like Sam who can step up and run the lineout.”

Tuipulotu’s calm leadership will be missed but the Blues won’t stray from their direct, combative, up-the-guts Cotter-ball blueprint.

Surrounded by home comforts, their formidable 16-game unbeaten Eden Park record should, in theory at least, remain intact.

“It’s about your ability to adapt and you need your leaders to step up and stay in the fight. There’s going to be mental anxiety around field position and scoreline so understand that’s part of the game and walk towards it,” Cotter said of the finals mantra.

“You don’t have to invent anything new – just be good at what we’re doing. We need to be a little bit nervous about this game because it is a semifinal. That’s healthy. I can feel the edge in the group.”