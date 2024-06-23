Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks must make Ardie Savea captain to maximise Pasifika power: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
7 mins to read
The 32-year-old will take up a three-year contract in Japan. Video / NZ Rugby

THREE KEY POINTS

– Scott Robertson names his first All Blacks squad, and its captain, on Monday

– Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett stand out as the two leading contenders to replace Sam Cane

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks