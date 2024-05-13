Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

The reinvention of Hoskins Sotutu is symbolic of the rise of the Blues - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Blues clinch thriller over Hurricanes, 31-27. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION

Beating the resilient and resourceful Hurricanes in an 80-minute epic at Eden Park is the most significant proof yet that the 2024 Blues are not the flatter-to-deceive version of their previous selves.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby