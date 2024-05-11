Mark Telea of the Blues celebrates his try with Taufa Funaki. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier at Eden Park

Blues 31

Hurricanes 27

Super Rugby favouritism resides with the Blues after they wrestled top spot away from the Hurricanes and took a definitive step towards locking up home advantage for the looming finals.

As a stunning late afternoon kickoff gave way to a crisp, clear winter evening the Blues and Hurricanes lured 25,900 through the Eden Park gates to witness a top of the table classic.

If there is a blueprint for Super Rugby to aspire to, this is it.

Eight tries, multiple changes of lead, gripping tension through the dying stages to have the healthy turnout riding every ebb and flow, this was a contest to savour.

It wasn’t always polished or perfect, and with several stars missing, both teams will improve in the coming weeks, but there was enough punch and counter punch to prove highly engaging.

As the Hurricanes bashed away at the Blues line at the death, the crowd rose to their feet. Desperate Blues defence denied the Hurricanes on this occasion, with replacement halfback Sam Nock stealing the ball and booting it into the stands, but it’s clear very little separates these teams.

Vern Cotter’s Blues have flown under the radar to a degree this season but after notching their eighth win in succession, their 11th in a row at Eden Park, to claim top spot, there is no denying their title claims now.

The Blues face a challenging run to the playoffs with the Highlanders (home), Crusaders (away) and Chiefs (home). Kiwi derbies are never easy. From here, though, they are in the box seat to clinch top seeding.

This was, however, a fine margin victory. And with the Hurricanes trumping the Blues in Wellington in early March, if these teams meet again in the playoffs predicting a victor will be no easy feat.

The only blight of the night for the Blues came with fullback Zarn Sullivan suffering a cruel blow midway through the first half. In his first match back in six weeks following a PCL injury, Sullivan collapsed to the turf without being touched while returning the ball with another knee ligament issue that could end his season.

Bryce Heem makes a break against the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

With both teams scoring four tries each goal kicking ultimately proved the difference. While Blues playmaker Harry Plummer was flawless off the tee, Brett Cameron missed two conversions before Jordie Barrett assumed the duties.

The Hurricanes competed across the park, giving the ball air and attempting to offload at almost every opportunity which didn’t always come off.

The Blues, as they have all season, took the direct route to largely rumble, bump and bash their way over the line. All the Blues tries came from close range. Their approach could be deemed predictable but it’s clearly highly efficient and effective.

The Hurricanes weren’t far away from causing an upset but their vaunted loose forward trio didn’t have the same impact as in recent weeks and their second defeat of the season – after losing to the Brumbies in Canberra two weeks ago – leaves minor questions of late season wobbles.

With Moana (home), Chiefs (away) and the Highlanders (home) to come the Hurricanes should bank at least two more wins before entering the finals.

Against the Blues, the Hurricanes weren’t helped by late deflections with in-form centre Billy Proctor, Super Rugby’s leading prop Tyrel Lomax and starting lock Caleb Delany pulling before kickoff. That pushed Bailyn Sullivan, Justin Sangster and Pasilio Tosi into start, and reshuffled the bench.

The Blues led 14-10 at halftime but, in a highly competitive contest, there was never a sense either side would kick clear.

The Blues enjoyed the largest lead of the match – eight points – but the Hurricanes never let them out of sight, with TJ Perenara and Peter Lakai exposing the Blues goal line defence in the second half.

While they leaked soft tries at times when the blowtorch was applied at the death the Blues found the extinguisher.

With the business end of the season fast approaching, that quality bodes well.

Blues 31 (Bryce Heem, Cole Forbes, Mark Telea, Angus Ta’avao tries; Harry Plummer 4 cons, pen)

Hurricanes 27 (Brad Shields, Josh Moorby, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara tries; Brett Cameron con, Jordie Barrett pen, con)

HT: 14-10