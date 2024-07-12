But as both sides prepare to go again at Eden Park – where the All Blacks haven’t lost since 1994 – Barrett was frank in revealing he’s still coming to terms with the fact he will captain his country.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel comfortable in the role naturally,” he admitted. “I think that’s probably a good place to be.

“Within the week, the training week especially, I’ve got to play well. I’ve got to lead by example, that’s up front.

“That’s where my focus is, and will be my continued focus going forward.”

While he may have his doubts, though, Barrett isn’t lacking in support from his team.

Scott Robertson and Scott Barrett celebrate winning Super Rugby (2023). Photo / Photosport

Perceived captaincy adversary Savea didn’t waste any time in expressing his support for Barrett and was named as one of his vice-captains alongside younger Barrett brother Jordie. Older brother Beauden is another staple in the team, and will come off the bench at Eden Park.

Longtime Crusaders teammate Richie Mo’unga, who is currently unavailable for the All Blacks while contracted to Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus, also affirmed his support for Barrett as captain.

Barrett and Robertson aren’t the only ones of the Crusaders contingent represented in this All Blacks squad.

Of Robertson’s initial 32-man squad, seven came from the Crusaders, with two more (David Havili and George Bower) included as injury cover.

An extra Crusader, Noah Hotham, has joined the squad since as injury cover for TJ Perenara.

On top of the players, defence coach Scott Hansen has also joined from the Crusaders, and has also had a front-row seat in observing what Barrett is capable of as a leader.

And even if Barrett himself may admit to doubts about his own standing in the role, Hansen believes the new captain’s qualities are already showing in this All Blacks team.

“It’s like anything, you do grow as you go,” said Hansen. “Scooter is a really good presence in the group.

“He’s all over our game, in regards to our game plan, also around the care in allowing his vice-captains to lead at the right time.

“He’s doing a fantastic job.”

