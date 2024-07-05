And as the pair prepare to do the same at test level, Mo’unga makes no secret of his belief in his former teammate as skipper.

“He’s born to lead, that man,” Mo’unga told the Herald. “I don’t think much will change.

“I know Razor really well, and I know the calmness he’ll give Scooter [Barrett].

“Scooter’s got such an awesome team behind him; the likes of Ardie and Beaudy (brother Beauden).

“All Scooter has to do as a captain is go out and perform well – which he will.”

Mo’unga would be within his rights to feel aggrieved that he isn’t playing this weekend.

But after signing a contract with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus before Robertson was appointed coach last year, Mo’unga is no longer eligible for national selection.

And while the player has made it clear he’s content with the fact he might not be able to add to his 57 tests, he also told the Herald his “ultimate goal” is to play the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

For now, though, he’s going to have to watch from the sidelines, even if he’s involved in shuttling fans to Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday in partnership with Export Ultra and the Alternative Commentary Collective.

“I’ve been in touch with Razor, I’ve had a yarn to some of the boys who’ve been in camp,” he continued.

“They’re enjoying it, they’re really in a good space at the moment.

“I just can’t wait to watch them perform.”

And as to who will take victory in the year’s opening test between the All Blacks and England? Mo’unga doesn’t think twice about getting behind his former teammates.

“I see the All Blacks winning. I see it being really tight, but the All Blacks will win by two converted tries.”

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016 and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

