Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v England: Richie Mo’unga’s verdict as former teammate Scott Barrett captains New Zealand for the first time

Alex Powell
By
3 mins to read
A breakdown of the wins and losses since the All Blacks first took on England in 1905. Video / NZ Herald

As he prepares for life as an All Blacks fan instead of being a player, Richie Mo’unga has no doubt former teammate Scott Barrett is up to the task of being New Zealand’s national rugby captain.

Barrett, 30, won the race to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain, as coach Scott Robertson looks to rekindle the pair’s relationship that resulted in seven straight Super Rugby titles.

While Ardie Savea offered stiff competition as the world’s best player, he too has made it clear he is behind Barrett as the man to lead the All Blacks into the Robertson era, starting against England on Saturday.

As another key cog in the Crusaders’ dynasty for the better part of the past decade, Mo’unga himself has had a front-row seat to how Barrett and Robertson work in tandem.

Of the Crusaders’ seven successive titles from 2017 to 2023 (including the two Covid Aotearoa crowns), Barrett and Robertson were the captain-coach combination for three of them.

And as the pair prepare to do the same at test level, Mo’unga makes no secret of his belief in his former teammate as skipper.

“He’s born to lead, that man,” Mo’unga told the Herald. “I don’t think much will change.

“I know Razor really well, and I know the calmness he’ll give Scooter [Barrett].

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett. Photo / Getty Images
“Scooter’s got such an awesome team behind him; the likes of Ardie and Beaudy (brother Beauden).

“All Scooter has to do as a captain is go out and perform well – which he will.”

Mo’unga would be within his rights to feel aggrieved that he isn’t playing this weekend.

But after signing a contract with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus before Robertson was appointed coach last year, Mo’unga is no longer eligible for national selection.

And while the player has made it clear he’s content with the fact he might not be able to add to his 57 tests, he also told the Herald his “ultimate goal” is to play the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

For now, though, he’s going to have to watch from the sidelines, even if he’s involved in shuttling fans to Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday in partnership with Export Ultra and the Alternative Commentary Collective.

“I’ve been in touch with Razor, I’ve had a yarn to some of the boys who’ve been in camp,” he continued.

“They’re enjoying it, they’re really in a good space at the moment.

“I just can’t wait to watch them perform.”

And as to who will take victory in the year’s opening test between the All Blacks and England? Mo’unga doesn’t think twice about getting behind his former teammates.

“I see the All Blacks winning. I see it being really tight, but the All Blacks will win by two converted tries.”

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016 and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can hear the Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

Live updates at nzherald.co.nz


