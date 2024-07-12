Speaking to the Herald afterwards, Adesanya said there was plenty that he took away from the conversation.

“For me, it’s a privilege to sit down with world-class athletes, world champions from this shore as well, and to see us together,” he said.

“For whatever reason, the mainstream sometimes likes to put us against each other because of some things that happened in 2020, but it’s not about that. When they win, we win. When I win, they win.

“Unity, that’s what I like.”

Among the topics that arose was the idea of pressure on and off the field and how the athletes react. At the highest level of sport, the spotlights are more focused; there are more eyeballs on you and, depending on results, the scrutiny or praise is higher too.

It’s a relatable part of the job in any sport, and Adesanya encouraged athletes to be authentic in that spotlight.

“Pressure is a privilege and the All Blacks, they’re just lads. Each of them individually have their own flair, characteristics and personalities, and I think it’s starting to show a little bit more on the field.

“I like when they’re honest. If they go out and smoke England tomorrow, get on the mic afterwards ... don’t say, ‘Oh that was tough work.’ If it was easy, say, ‘It was easier than we expected.’

“I love authenticity. These are authentic individuals and I want them to show that on camera as well.”

It’s something Adesanya has stayed true to throughout his career, regardless of the reaction, which has been part of his charm on the global stage.

That was again on show recently when he took it upon himself to announce his upcoming bout with du Plessis, beating the UFC to the punch.

“I felt like I needed to announce it,” Adesanya said. “People were like ‘What’s happening? What’s happening? What’s happening?’

“It was nearly almost done so I was like, ‘Let me remind them who the A-Side is’.

“It’s done. We have a fight. The fight’s already sold. I have formalities like this to do, but I’m really, really, really looking forward to this fight. I can’t wait to fight this guy.”

Adesanya said the delay in the UFC confirming the fight was likely due to the moving pieces surrounding UFC 303 last month. The card was expected to be headlined by Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler but McGregor got injured and the main event became Alex Periera against Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight title. Pereira later confirmed that fight was initially being lined up to take place on the Perth card.

That was one of many changes to UFC 303 – including City Kickboxing light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg having to withdraw due to injury.

Adesanya said his manager was contacted by the UFC about the possibility of stepping into the headline spot at UFC 303 when McGregor’s fight was called off but it was never an option that interested him.

