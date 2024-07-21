An inch-perfect kick to Sevu Reece’s wing resulted in the All Blacks’ first try of the Robertson era, and showed the exact approach McKenzie will be allowed to play with under this new regime.

And while Saturday’s victory over Fiji in San Diego will hardly be remembered as one of the great New Zealand performances, McKenzie’s calm hand in two narrow wins over England will give Robertson confidence he’s got the right man for the job.

“He’s owned the 10 jersey, and owned the team,” said Robertson. “He asked and demanded more of others.

“He kicked extremely well, six out of seven conversions. Obviously there’s parts of the game where he can grow – as we all can.

“But he’s started to own that jersey, and that’s what we’ve asked of him.”

Even with a different starting halfback partner in every test (TJ Perenara, Finlay Christie and Cortez Ratima), McKenzie has shown a maturity that will almost certainly keep him at No 10 as the All Blacks eye winning the Rugby Championship for a fifth straight year.

Most significantly, McKenzie’s performances have come with the shadow of Mo’unga looming large since his return from Japan.

While the All Blacks at present cannot select those based outside of New Zealand, Robertson and Mo’unga have both made their cases as to the value of what foreign-based players can give this team.

Damian McKenzie (left) and Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Photosport

At 29 and 30 respectively, McKenzie and Mo’unga would give Robertson two world-class options at first five – who would be 32 and 33 by the time the 2027 World Cup rolls around.

Only Robertson himself could tell you who he’d prefer of the two to run his team at present. But so long as Mo’unga is unavailable, it’s hard to see anyone in this squad challenging McKenzie consistently enough to take the No 10 jersey outright.

Like McKenzie, Robertson has also been coming to grips with his new role as head coach, following a similar wait to be handed the job he wanted.

But in three tests to start 2024, the All Blacks have been shown to be far from the finished article.

Despite impressing at times, Robertson’s men could not put England away. And while a heavily rotated side, including six debutants, impressed against Fiji, the All Blacks definitely could have done more, the coach reflects.

“Off-field reflects on-field, with our preparation, leadership, the coaching group, everything,” Robertson continued.

“It’s been a big month since the team naming. A lot’s been done, a true reflection of your environment is how you perform on the field.

“We’re pleased with [keeping] Fiji to five [points]. There’s not many teams who could keep them down to one try.

“We’ve let in a lot of tries off kicks – that’s something we’ve got to work on as well. The genuine care in our defence has been incredible.

“We’ve learned a lot, learned quickly and we can be better. That’s the exciting thing.”

The All Blacks will name their Rugby Championship squad next Sunday, when Robertson and his selectors will take the total number of players from 32 to 36, and potentially bring as many as four additional names on board.

