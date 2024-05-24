Voyager 2023 media awards
Sport

Why Addin Fonua-Blake incident was ‘line in the sand’ for Warriors - Michael Burgess

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Andrew Webster and Addin Fonua-Blake during Warriors training. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Webster and Addin Fonua-Blake during Warriors training. Photo / Photosport

ANALYSIS

There is surely more than meets the eye to the Addin Fonua-Blake drama at the Warriors.

It’s hard to imagine the high-profile prop, who has been stood down for Sunday’s match against , is being punished for an isolated incident. Rather, it is more likely whatever unfolded last weekend at Suncorp Stadium was a culmination of multiple events that forced the club to act.

