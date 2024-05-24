Andrew Webster and Addin Fonua-Blake during Warriors training. Photo / Photosport

ANALYSIS

There is surely more than meets the eye to the Addin Fonua-Blake drama at the Warriors.

It’s hard to imagine the high-profile prop, who has been stood down for Sunday’s match against the Dolphins, is being punished for an isolated incident. Rather, it is more likely whatever unfolded last weekend at Suncorp Stadium was a culmination of multiple events that forced the club to act.

Dropping a player, especially one of your biggest names in this manner isn’t done lightly as it causes public and private ripples. It will also hurt the Warriors’ chances against the fourth-placed Dolphins, with the Auckland team already missing several top-liners through injury. But it must have been a line-in-the-sand moment for coach Andrew Webster, a feeling that something had to be done.

The Warriors said on Thursday afternoon Fonua-Blake had been demoted for a “breach of team standards” after he failed to present for the post-match speeches and team routines in the dressing room following the 22-20 win over the Panthers.

Officially on Friday, the club were maintaining that line to the Herald, emphasising the sanction was a direct result of what unfolded following the Penrith match. While that must have been regarded as serious – given all the efforts the club has put into rebuilding their culture over the past 18 months – it’s more probable it was an accumulation of things.

Addin Fonua-Blake, of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

After all, the Warriors had other options. They could have opted for a fine, or some other kind of internal punishment but have instead gone for the most dramatic, one that sends a message not only to Fonua-Blake but also to the rest of the squad. Whatever has occurred with the 28-year-old recently, teammates would have noticed, given that professional players spend so much time together, especially on the road.

Since his arrival ahead of the 2021 season, Fonua-Blake has emerged as a leader at the club. He isn’t always a big talker but has a significant presence and influence, especially among the younger forwards.

His performances, along with many others dipped in 2022 before his career-best season last year and was recognised as the Dally M Prop of the Year. Then came his dramatic request to leave the club for personal reasons while on international duty in England before the current compromise was ironed out, which sees Fonua-Blake remain at Mt Smart this season before being released from the last two years of his contract to return to Sydney.

Whatever has unfolded, the current scenario doesn’t feel terminal. There is no sense of an impasse or something that will jeopardise the rest of his time in Auckland.

Australian media have already speculated the prospect of an early release to the Sharks but that would surprise, as it doesn’t feel like something the Warriors would either pursue or grant.

The club understand the value that Fonua-Blake offers and will hope this is a flashpoint for his season, a moment to reflect, revive and rehabilitate.

This weekend won’t be easy for Fonua-Blake. Such a public demotion will be humiliating, especially for a player of his standing. But it will also be a time to consider his legacy at the Warriors.

His deeds became part of club folklore in 2023, a major impetus behind a historic season. He featured in 26 matches – only missing the final-round game against the Dolphins when Webster rested some front liners – and was outstanding. He averaged more than 150 running metres and 34 tackles a match, while also scoring a remarkable nine tries, in one of the best single seasons by a front rower since the club’s inception.

But how will he be remembered?

Fonua-Blake has a chance to embellish his reputation over the second half of this campaign if he can rediscover his best form while also being the leader and cultural presence that can inspire others.

Fonua-Blake had some well-publicised off-field issues at previous clubs in Sydney (St George-Illawarra and Manly) but appeared to have turned a significant corner at the Warriors. The next 12 matches, following the bye, will show how far he has come.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.