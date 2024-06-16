Lawyer’s quest to reduce suicides

Auckland lawyer puts $650k into trust - wants to raise $10 million.

Dave Jaques isn’t the kind of man who likes to sit still. The 57-year-old Aucklander has, by turns, been a truck driver, police officer, lawyer and business owner.

While Jaques was still a law student he bought a $50,000 jukebox business which he grew to a $6 million global company. “Between study and the business, I worked 80-hour weeks for five years,” he recalls.

Despite his success, Jaques was battling considerable personal demons: “No disrespect to my parents but growing up I was never told that I was loved or praised. I now know that if you don’t nurture a child in a safe home environment it can really affect their confidence, sense of identity and belonging.

“On the positive side, my upbringing drove me to achieve so that people would think I was worth something but, on the negative side, I’ve been a lonely blighter for a long time.”

When the firm underwriting Jaques’ juxebox business went broke in 2006, he lost everything.

“My business failed, my marriage failed and at my lowest point I wanted to kill myself. It was either end it right now or do something about it. I decided to find a way to accept the trauma and let it go instead of allowing it to define me.”

Dave Jaques.

The father of six, who later remarried his former wife, went on to build a successful law practice as well as a digital sign business. He never forgot his cross-roads moment and, when the global pandemic hit and he found himself with some extra capacity, Jaques started working at Kokako Lodge in Hunua Falls, assisting with outdoor education programmes for youth.

That experience spurred him to create a programme called “I am Me - I am Worthwhile” which focuses on self-awareness and self-acceptance. It was such a success at Kokako Lodge that he believed it deserved a bigger platform to reach as many New Zealanders as possible.

While working at Kokako Lodge, Jaques met Warren Megget (Chair, Papakura Rotary) and in February the pair created the Suicide Reduction Trust (SRT), a charity focused on reducing suicide in New Zealand.

SRT has launched 5 initiatives, one of which is called a “HELP Toolbox”. The Toolbox provides videos and material to help the person providing the support. It also recommends places a person can go to get the professional support they need for the specific issue upsetting them the most.

A further initiative still under development is named the “AI Supporter”, which will be an online tool where people can go to share their concerns in a completely confidential environment. Jaques says the user will be able to pick the type of support person they want to speak with (from old/young, male or female etc).

Once the supporter feels the person has things off their chest, then the idea is things will move to offering different perspectives and suggestions for the person to live their life in a “I am Me” type of way, he says.

To date, Jaques estimates he’s put around $650,000 of his own money into SRT, along with many hours of his time. However, he costed the initiatives at around $10 million a year, so hit on the idea of raffling off a $2 million house and a 2024 Tesla Model 3 car.

“So far the $20 tickets are selling well and we think we’ll have about $5 million from this first raffle which will help us launch the programmes and fund the prizes,” he says.

“Then we’ll have another raffle which will again include a new house and car as well as a holiday to Bali. In total, we aim to have six raffles a year, increasing the prize pool each time to fund the programme. We don’t receive any government or private sector support, we aim to be fully self-funded.”

Although he’s attracted some criticism for his approach, Jaques believes it’s the best way to make the kind of meaningful difference Aotearoa needs: “One of the reasons I became a lawyer was because I believe in using my skills and resources to benefit the community. If you’re got a natural talent everyone should make use of it for the greater good.

“I’ve often said that I would rather die broke and having tried, than die rich and not having tried at all.”

For more information visit SuicideReductionTrust.org.nz

Watch here to find out more:

Suicide and depression

Where to get help:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.