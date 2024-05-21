Marata Niukore celebrates victory over the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been handed a huge injury boost to face the Dolphins at Go Media Stadium on Sunday, with a quartet of players named to return.

Fresh from an upset 22-20 victory over the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, coach Andrew Webster is able to call on reinforcements for Sunday’s clash, before the Warriors enjoy their first bye of the season.

Significantly, forward Marata Niukore has been named on the interchange bench, after two separate foot injuries have limited him to just one appearance so far this season. That sole appearance was just 25 minutes in a 20-12 victory over the Newcastle Knights in round four.

After suffering a broken hand in the defeat to the Sydney Roosters earlier this month, and expected to miss two weeks, Rocco Berry has returned a week early, and returns to the right centre spot. His return sees Ali Leiataua drop out of the matchday squad altogether after suffering an ankle injury against the Panthers.

Freddy Lussick also returns after sitting out of the victory over the Panthers through concussion protocols, as a straight swap for Wayde Egan, who failed a head injury assessment last weekend.

Paul Roache, who deputised for Egan in-game, moves onto an extended interchange bench.

Elsewhere, Chanel Harris-Tavita has also been named on the extended bench in the No 20 jersey, after overcoming a calf injury. Coach Webster has the ability to move Harris-Tavita into the matchday 17 before gameday.

Following the victory over Penrith, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad remains at five-eighth to partner Te Maire Martin in the halves, while Taine Tuaupiki completes the spine after arguably his breakthrough performance to earn victory in Brisbane.





Warriors side to face the Dolphins (kickoff 6:05pm Sunday at Go Media Stadium, Auckland)

1.Taine Tuaupiki

2.Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

7. Te Maire Martin

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Freddy Lussick

10. Bunty Afoa

11. Jackson Ford

12. Mitchell Barnett

13. Dylan Walker

Interchange

14. Tom Ale

15. Jazz Tevaga

16. Jacob Laban

17. Marata Niukore

18. Paul Roache

20. Chanel Harris-Tavita

21. Zyon Maiu’u

22. Ed Kosi

23. Moala Graham-Taufa



