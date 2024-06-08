The Blues host Fijian Drua in the third of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Auckland.

Rieko Ioane looks set to return to the Blues’ midfield for their clash against the Fijian Drua on Saturday night after he was a late withdrawal last weekend.

Just as his unavailability saw some changes in that lineup, his return sees some movement in this squad. Harry Plummer moves back to first five-eighths with A.J. Lam at second five-eighths, Stephen Perofeta moving to fullback and Cole Forbes back on the bench.

Finlay Christie starts at halfback again after joining the run-on side as another late change last week, with Josh Beehre starting at lock in place of Sam Darry [concussion protocol] to lone change to the pack.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Josh Beehre

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A.J. Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Cameron Suafoa

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes