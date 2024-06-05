Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Chiefs team to face Reds
The Chiefs have made a handful of changes to their squad as they prepare to host the Reds on Friday night.
Tupou Vaa’i returns to partner Jimmy Tupou at lock, Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker with Bradley Slater moving back to the bench, while Anton Lienert-Brown starts alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield.
On the bench, Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill join the squad to provide cover at prop, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Daniel Rona move back to reserve roles with Vaa’i and Lienert-Brown’s respective returns. Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Kaylum Boshier and Josh Ioane fall out of the match day 23 as a result.
Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Simon Parker
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Daniel Rona
Hurricanes team to face Rebels
The Hurricanes will host the first home quarter-final in over five years when the Rebels come to town on Saturday afternoon, and they’ve gone with a familiar squad.
Only two changes have been made to the starting side from the Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders last time out. Justin Sangster starts at lock in place of James Tucker, while Peter Lakai starts at openside flanker in place of Du’Plessis Kirifi.
Salesi Rayasi retains the starting role on the left wing after scoring a hat-trick against the Highlanders, with Kini Naholo returning on the bench. Richard Judd also returns as a reserve halfback. Brad Shields and Du’Plessis Kirifi have also both been named on the bench in lieu of primary locking cover.
Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Justin Sangster
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Tevita Mafileo
19. Brad Shields
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. Richard Judd
22. Bailyn Sullivan
23. Kini Naholo
Blues team to face Fijian Drua
Rieko Ioane looks set to return to the Blues’ midfield for their clash against the Fijian Drua on Saturday night after he was a late withdrawal last weekend.
Just as his unavailability saw some changes in that lineup, his return sees some movement in this squad. Harry Plummer moves back to first five-eighths with A.J. Lam at second five-eighths, Stephen Perofeta moving to fullback and Cole Forbes back on the bench.
Finlay Christie starts at halfback again after joining the run-on side as another late change last week, with Josh Beehre starting at lock in place of Sam Darry [concussion protocol] to lone change to the pack.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Josh Beehre
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. A.J. Lam
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Cameron Suafoa
20. Adrian Choat
21. Taufa Funaki
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Highlanders team to face Brumbies
After resting some players in their final regular season hitout, the Highlanders have made plenty of changes ahead of their quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra.
In the pack, Mitch Dunshea starts at lock, with Oliver Haig at blindside flanker, Sean Withy at openside and Billy Harmon moving to the back of the scrum.
In the backline, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens return.
Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott and Finn Hurley all join the bench.
Kickoff: Saturday 9.35pm at GIO Stadium
1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Mitch Dunshea
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Cameron Millar
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Max Hicks
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Jake Te Hiwi
23. Finn Hurley