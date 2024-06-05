Wallace Sititi will start at No 8 for the Chiefs this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Chiefs team to face Reds

The Chiefs have made a handful of changes to their squad as they prepare to host the Reds on Friday night.

Tupou Vaa’i returns to partner Jimmy Tupou at lock, Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker with Bradley Slater moving back to the bench, while Anton Lienert-Brown starts alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield.

On the bench, Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill join the squad to provide cover at prop, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Daniel Rona move back to reserve roles with Vaa’i and Lienert-Brown’s respective returns. Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Kaylum Boshier and Josh Ioane fall out of the match day 23 as a result.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at FMG Stadium

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona

Hurricanes team to face Rebels

The Hurricanes will host the first home quarter-final in over five years when the Rebels come to town on Saturday afternoon, and they’ve gone with a familiar squad.

Only two changes have been made to the starting side from the Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders last time out. Justin Sangster starts at lock in place of James Tucker, while Peter Lakai starts at openside flanker in place of Du’Plessis Kirifi.

Salesi Rayasi retains the starting role on the left wing after scoring a hat-trick against the Highlanders, with Kini Naholo returning on the bench. Richard Judd also returns as a reserve halfback. Brad Shields and Du’Plessis Kirifi have also both been named on the bench in lieu of primary locking cover.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Justin Sangster

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Brad Shields

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Richard Judd

22. Bailyn Sullivan

23. Kini Naholo

Salesi Rayasi starts for the Hurricanes after scoring a hat-trick last week. Photo / Photosport

Blues team to face Fijian Drua

Rieko Ioane looks set to return to the Blues’ midfield for their clash against the Fijian Drua on Saturday night after he was a late withdrawal last weekend.

Just as his unavailability saw some changes in that lineup, his return sees some movement in this squad. Harry Plummer moves back to first five-eighths with A.J. Lam at second five-eighths, Stephen Perofeta moving to fullback and Cole Forbes back on the bench.

Finlay Christie starts at halfback again after joining the run-on side as another late change last week, with Josh Beehre starting at lock in place of Sam Darry [concussion protocol] to lone change to the pack.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Josh Beehre

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A.J. Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Cameron Suafoa

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Highlanders team to face Brumbies

After resting some players in their final regular season hitout, the Highlanders have made plenty of changes ahead of their quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

In the pack, Mitch Dunshea starts at lock, with Oliver Haig at blindside flanker, Sean Withy at openside and Billy Harmon moving to the back of the scrum.

In the backline, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens return.

Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott and Finn Hurley all join the bench.

Kickoff: Saturday 9.35pm at GIO Stadium

1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Cameron Millar

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Max Hicks

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Jake Te Hiwi

23. Finn Hurley