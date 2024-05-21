Beauden Barrett (right) celebrates a try with Caleb Clarke during the Blues' win over the Waratahs last season. Photo / Photosport

The Blues are exploring the possibility of adding All Blacks star Beauden Barrett to their squad for the remainder of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Barrett, 32, has just returned to New Zealand from Japan after playing a season with Toyota Verblitz.

This week, as the Blues prepare to travel to Christchurch to face the Crusaders on Saturday, the veteran of 123 tests is training with the team as a means of staying fit before the All Blacks’ season begins against England later this year.

Current regulations dictate that players must be playing for a New Zealand side as of April 1 if they’re to feature during the Super Rugby finals.

However, teams can apply for special dispensation to allow players to return after that date.

After fullback Zarn Sullivan suffered a knee injury against the Hurricanes earlier this month, the Blues could have room to add Barrett to their squad for their run to the playoffs.

First five Stephen Perofeta is yet to return to full fitness after his return from a shoulder injury against Moana Pasifika.

In a short statement on Tuesday, the Blues confirmed they had begun the process to bring Barrett into the equation.

“The Blues are seeking clarification around the application process for including Barrett at the Blues for the remainder of this season.”

Earlier this month, NZ Rugby’s head of professional rugby, Chris Lendrum, explained to the Rugby Direct Podcast the process that could see All Blacks stars return to Super Rugby after their Japanese sabbaticals.

“You’re unlikely to see any of them in Super Rugby,” he said. “The competition rules are that anyone playing offshore as of April 1 in a Super competition year can’t play in the finals.

“The very most you would see is someone coming back in as an emergency replacement for a few games to fill a gap.

“Even then, they need dispensation from the competition. Obviously, it’s not impossible, but it’s not that likely.”

Barrett’s return would be a huge boost for a side that’s already leading the way in the competition.

After 12 games, Vern Cotter’s side are top of the table, with a three-point buffer over the Hurricanes in second.

Victories over the Crusaders (10th place) and Chiefs (fourth) in their final two matches of the regular season would guarantee the Blues top spot and home advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes) and Sam Cane (Chiefs) have also returned to New Zealand after stints in Japan.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



