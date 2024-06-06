T.J. Perenara has had a strong campaign for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

As the Super Rugby Pacific season ticks on, Christopher Reive highlights the All Blacks-eligible players in form.

Props

Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell

With Tyrel Lomax having not played since round 11 due to injury, Fletcher Newell slides into tighthead in the form XV alongside Ethan de Groot. Newell had a good campaign for the struggling Crusaders and finished the year with some impressive work at the scrum. Ofa Tu’ungafasi would also be a candidate. He has had a terrific season for the Blues in all areas; his attacking intent and impact have been a pleasant surprise in the Blues’ strong season. He has made more starts for the All Blacks with the No 3 on his back, but since he’s been playing at loosehead for the Blues, we’ve gone with Newell here.

There is plenty of talent in the country’s propping stocks, though. Lomax likely draws the start if fit, Xavier Numia has been making his case, while Aidan Ross and Tamaiti Williams have been solid as well.

De Groot and Lomax are the current All Blacks combination.

Hookers

Codie Taylor

While he was only available for the last four rounds of the campaign, Codie Taylor returned to the top of the depth chart, ahead of Samisoni Taukei’aho, with some consistent performances.

Hooker has been one of the more intriguing battles in terms of the form XV this season, with Taukei’aho and George Bell both having some good stretches throughout the campaign. Bell’s stocks obviously fell when Taylor returned, but he showed signs of things to come.

Had Asafo Aumua not been injured, he might have added a bit more spice to the mix. In his return last week, he was at his damaging best and was solid in his core roles. Ricky Riccitelli and Kurt Eklund have also had their moments this year, but the Blues rotating their starting No 2 throughout the season has meant they’ve been able to catch the eye but not truly stake their claims.

Taylor ended 2023 as the All Blacks’ first-choice hooker.

Codie Taylor on the charge against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Locks

Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i

Injuries prevented Scott Barrett from getting through a full game of Super Rugby since round three, with only two appearances since then. If healthy, he’ll start for the All Blacks, but on form, Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i man the engine room. The pair have been consistently strong throughout the season and with New Zealand lacking experience in this area after the departure of longtime locking duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, they bring that to the table too.

Retallick and Scott Barrett ended 2023 as the All Blacks’ starters, with Whitelock coming off the bench. Retallick and Whitelock are now playing overseas.

Loose forwards

Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu

Hoskins Sotutu has stormed into the season after a forgettable year and only saw that continue with a quality showing against Moana Pasifika, while Dalton Papali’i and Luke Jacobson have been busy, physical presences for their sides. There is plenty of competition. Cullen Grace and Samipeni Finau should be in contention; the latter likely wearing the No 6 jersey in this team had he not missed a period through injury. Billy Harmon has again had a good campaign for the Highlanders, Ethan Blackadder was good at No 7 after returning for the back end of the season, while Hurricanes loosies Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai and Brayden Iose have all asked some questions this year.

Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane and Ardie Savea were the All Blacks’ starters to end 2023. All are now playing overseas and while Frizell isn’t eligible to return to the All Blacks immediately, Cane and Savea come into the selection frame for the first test window this year. They’ll likely be in the conversation for starting roles.

Halfback

T.J. Perenara

Many expected the halfback chat to revolve around Cameron Roigard this year and, for the first part of the season, it did. But when he was ruled out for six months after rupturing the patella tendon in his left knee during the Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders in round six, Perenara looked every part an 80-test halfback. Perenara has been a key contributor in the high-flying Hurricanes team and has to be the frontrunner for the No 9 jersey for the first test of the year.

Aaron Smith was the starting halfback at the end of last year but he has since taken his talents abroad, leaving the role vacant.

First five-eighths

Damian McKenzie

Damian McKenzie made the most compelling argument to take over as the All Blacks first five through the early stages of the season – and that hasn’t changed. Brett Cameron has also put his name into the conversation in his role with the Hurricanes, while Harry Plummer and Stephen Perofeta have both looked at home steering the ship for the Blues when donning the No 10 jersey. Beauden Barrett, who played in Japan this season, is back in Auckland, has been training with the Blues and definitely comes into the equation. Like Cane and Savea, he’s eligible to play for the All Blacks in July.

Richie Mo’unga departed the New Zealand game after the World Cup last year, leaving his No 10 jumper vacant.

Damian McKenzie has led the way at first five-eighths for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Midfield

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane have delivered the level of performances we expect from them as All Blacks incumbents, and while Ioane has missed the last few weeks, his season as a whole keeps him in the spot here ahead of Billy Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown, who have also been very good.

Barrett and Ioane were the All Blacks’ first-choice pairing for the World Cup final and look set to continue as such.

Wings

Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece

Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece are easy selections here. Both work hard and go looking for ways to get into the game if the ball isn’t finding them, while their finishing abilities are proven. Caleb Clarke has pressed his claims with some good outings for the Blues, while Etene Nanai-Seturo, Josh Moorby, Kini Naholo and Timoci Tavatavanawai all made some noise for much of the campaign, and Emoni Narawa returned from injury with a bang.

Tele’a partnered Will Jordan on the wings to end 2023. Jordan, when he returns from injury, will likely be eyeing the fullback role at test level, though he can’t be ignored in this equation.

Fullback

Ruben Love

Ruben Love has emerged as the top option at the back in Will Jordan’s absence. Love has been terrific at fullback for the Hurricanes this year, finding ways to make his mark with ball in hand and with his boot. Arguments can be made for Shaun Stevenson, who has had a strong campaign, with those two edging ahead of Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens down the back end of the season.

Beauden Barrett was deployed at fullback under Ian Foster’s watch. Though Barrett is expected to make a play for the No 10 jersey, he’s also an option at the back – as is Jordan, when he returns to playing health. The role is open, but there are a few contenders.

Ruben Love has shown his capabilities at fullback this season. Photo / Photosport

Bolter watch

Of those yet to be capped by New Zealand at senior level, Billy Proctor and George Bell are the standout contenders to earn a call-up. Brayden Iose has shown his ability in a strong Hurricanes loose trio this year, Harry Plummer will have his admirers for his performances as the Blues’ Mr Fix-it this season, while Sam Darry, Justin Sangster and Isaia Walker-Leawere have played well enough to turn some heads in the need for fresh locking stocks. Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham might have played their way into contention for at least a spot in the wider squad, while Xavier Numia’s X-factor at prop has been on display.

Super Rugby Pacific Form 23

Starting XV: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, T.J. Perenara, Damian McKenzie, Mark Tele’a, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ruben Love.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Cullen Grace, Folau Fakatava, Billy Proctor, Shaun Stevenson.

