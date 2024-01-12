Will Jordan will look to earn more minutes at fullback for the All Blacks moving forward. Photo / Photosport

Will Jordan will look to earn more minutes at fullback for the All Blacks moving forward. Photo / Photosport

As the All Blacks hosted their first media session of the season on a balmy January day this week, there was a common cloud hovering above the two players available.

Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie gave media their first glimpse into the 2024 All Blacks environment, with both players well-placed to play starring roles in the next World Cup cycle.

However, Beauden Barrett’s impending return home at the end of the Japanese season after signing a long-term contract with New Zealand Rugby means he will be available to return to the national team.

Throughout his All Blacks career, in a similar case to McKenzie, Barrett has been deployed at both first five-eighths and fullback, while he has also been a weapon off the bench. Whether or not the 32-year-old plays his way into Robertson’s squad remains to be seen, and Jordan noted his return gave selectors a few options to consider – however, the 25-year-old confirmed he was targeting more reps at the All Blacks’ fullback moving forward.

“My focus for the next six months is around Super Rugby and performing well there, but I’ve usually played at fullback for the Crusaders so we’ll see what happens there,” Jordan said.

“It’s just about having a good campaign of footy, hopefully get into the ABs and then from there see what happens. Obviously, Beaudy’s coming back, which is exciting, but for me it’s just about having a good Super Rugby campaign, work on the things I need to and see what happens in July when we get there.”

Since making his All Blacks debut in 2020, Jordan has featured in 31 tests. Only one of those has been in the No 15 jersey, with 26 starts on the right wing and four tests where he entered the fray from the bench.

However, Jordan has been the primary fullback in Scott Robertson’s Crusaders teams of the past few years, developing into one of the country’s best attacking weapons in the position, though lingering migraine-related issues saw his game time limited in 2023. The previous season he was Super Rugby’s joint-top try-scorer, alongside Crusaders teammates Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga’anuku, with the trio scoring 10 tries each.

With a new regime taking the reins with the All Blacks this year, Robertson leading the way, it’s a year in which intrigue will be high through the Super Rugby season and to the first All Blacks squad of the year. But, as Jordan noted, the beginning of January is probably a bit early to worry about who is going to have their name called in July.

First, they have to earn their way through Super Rugby, and throughout the All Blacks squad there are opportunities just waiting for players to stamp their claim.

First five-eights, fullback and blindside flanker are among the more open jerseys, while Robertson noted there was a real chance at lock and halfback for someone to take following the departure of long-term starters Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith after last year’s World Cup.

“There’s always an opportunity,” Robertson said.

“It’s pretty clear around the locks. You lose [the experience of] a couple of hundred-odd tests and a couple of icons - who’s next? We’re getting excited about some great young athletes that are coming through and Nuggy [Smith], you can’t replace him for what he’s done with experience, but you can replace him with someone that’s skilled and gifted and as passionate as him. We’ve got a few coming through.”

