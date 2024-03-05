Ardie Savea turns heads with four tries in Japanese rugby

The All Blacks star is having a time of it in Japan. Video / JAPAN RUGBY LEAGUE ONE

Ardie Savea is lighting up Japanese rugby.

Fresh off claiming the World Rugby’s player of the year and NZ Rugby’s premier Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial gongs last year, Savea continues to justify that billing after claiming four tries to lead Kobe Steelers to their fifth win of the Top League season.

Savea, in a Kobe team featuring All Blacks centurion Brodie Retallick, former All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape and Kiwi playmaker Bryn Gatland, was the standout figure in Kobe’s 57-22 trouncing of a Toyota team containing Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and World Cup-winning Springboks loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Whether it was snaffling breakdown turnovers or making regular busts, Savea was in the thick of everything.

Savea barged over for his first try from close range and had to do little to finish his second untouched on the wing. He then made a charge two beat three defenders and put in a chip kick before setting up the first of Gatland’s brace with another 40-metre run.

A dummy – not the usual elaborate style – allowed Savea to stroll over for his hat-trick. His fourth try, though, was one to savour.

From a turnover Savea burst up the middle of the park. With a goose step and pace he blitzed two defenders before fending former Hawke’s Bay playmaker Tiaan Falcon in the face and diving over the line backwards to complete the rout.

Savea – as well as Barrett and Sam Cane – will return to New Zealand rugby following their lucrative Japanese sabbaticals and be available for selection in Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks squad in July.

Kobe led 15-12 at half time but had too much firepower for Toyota to contain in the second spell.

After eight matches this season Kobe are fourth while Toyota slide to seventh with Robbie Deans’ defending champion Wild Knights maintaining their pace setting status.