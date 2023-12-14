Ardie Savea led the way for the All Blacks at the World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

A month after claiming World Rugby’s biggest prize, Ardie Savea has been named the Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial player of the year at this evening’s ASB Rugby Awards.

It is the second time Savea has received this country’s top rugby honour, while he was also named the All Blacks player of the year for the third consecutive year. Savea edged teammates Jordie Barrett, Scott Barrett and Aaron Smith for the latter honour.

“Ardie Savea continues to set a high standard in every team he represents and is a worthy recipient of the Kel Tremain award,” said New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson. “We’ve had another amazing year of rugby with inspiring performances and contributions at all levels of the game.”

The World Series-winning All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens sides were both recognised, with the men named team of the year and women’s coach Cory Sweeney picking up coach of the year.

Akuila Rokolisoa received the Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens player of the year award and Stacey Waaka won the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year, while Liana Mikaele-Tu’u was named the Black Ferns player of the year.

Crusaders captain Barrett and Matatū loose forward Lucy Jenkins added Super Rugby player of the year trophies to their team titles, while Smith was recognised for another stellar season by receiving the Tom French Memorial Māori player of the year.

The best of the provincial game was recognised with medals in honour of the competition’s greats — South Canterbury’s Siu Kakala received the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal, Hawke’s Bay Tui playmaker Krysten Cottrell the Fiao’o Fa’amausili Medal and Counties Manukau flyer Etene Nanai-Seturo the Duane Monkley Medal.

South Canterbury were recognised for their undefeated season and Meads Cup title with the national men’s team of the year award, while the Auckland Storm were awarded the national women’s team of the year after claiming the Farah Palmer Cup.

Championship-winning coach Rawinia Everitt was recognised for her efforts with the Northland Kauri, named the national women’s coach of the Year, while Taranaki’s Neil Barnes received the men’s equivalent.

The fans try of the year, decided by public vote, was given to Will Jordan’s finish following some Damian McKenzie magic against Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup.

Under-20s star Harry Godfrey was named age-grade player of the year, international referee Ben O’Keeffe was awarded the referee of the year for the fourth time, and Waikato’s Allen Grainger was awarded the Charles Monro volunteer of the year award.

The heart of the national game was also celebrated with new awards in 2023. Steven Li won Te Hāpai community impact award for his commitment to increasing participation, ensuring safety and fostering an inclusive environment with the rip rugby programme he developed to welcome Asian migrants to the game.

The Auckland University Rugby Football Club was named as the inaugural club of the year. Auckland University RFC promote an inclusive culture through their fee subsidy programme, creation of gender-neutral changing facilities along with several on- and off-field participation opportunities for their community.

In a big night for the club, life member Rob Fisher was recognised with the Steinlager Salver for outstanding contribution to New Zealand rugby.

ASB Rugby Awards (winners in bold):

New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year

Maggie Cogger-Orr

Angus Mabey

Ben O’Keeffe

Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year

Chris Fife (Northland)

John Hume (Counties Manukau)

Sharlene Wiselam (Canterbury)

Allen Grainger (Waikato)

Bunnings Warehouse Rugby Club of the Year

Tamatea Rugby Sports Clubs (Hawke’s Bay)

Auckland University Rugby Football Club (Auckland)

Beachlands Maraetai Rugby Club (Counties Manukau)

Te Hāpai New Zealand Rugby Community Impact Award

Steven Li (Asian Non-Contact Rugby Programme)

Te Kahurangi Skelton (Otago Māori Rugby)

Richard Perkins (Otago Rugby Football Union)

New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year

Harry Godfrey (Hawke’s Bay)

Macca Springer (Tasman)

Angelica Mekeke-Vahai (Auckland)

Ian Kirkpatrick Medal (Heartland Player of the Year)

Siu Kakala (South Canterbury)

Stuart Leach (Poverty Bay)

Alekesio Vakarorogo (Whanganui)

Duane Monkley Medal (NPC Player of the Year)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau)

Adrian Choat (Auckland)

Fergus Burke (Canterbury)

Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman)

Fiao’o Faamausili Medal (FPC Player of the Year)

Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay)

Laura Bayfield (Canterbury)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Manawatu)

ASB National Men’s Coach of the Year

Nigel Walsh (South Canterbury)

Neil Barnes (Taranaki)

Scott Robertson (Crusaders)

ASB National Women’s Coach of the Year

Rawinia Everitt (Northland)

Blair Baxter (Matatū)

Willie Walker (Auckland)

ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year

Cory Sweeney (Black Ferns Sevens)

DHL Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year

Mark Tele’a (Blues)

Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)

Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year

Renee Holmes (Matatū)

Lucy Jenkins (Matatū)

Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa)

Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs Manawa)

Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year

Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Manawatū)

Billy Harmon (Ngāi Tahu)

Stacey Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Nga Puhi, Ngai Tahuhu)

Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year

Leroy Carter

Akuila Rokolisoa

Dylan Collier

Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year

Jorja Miller

Stacey Waaka

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

Black Ferns Player of the Year

Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

Amy du Plessis

All Blacks Player of the Year

Jordie Barrett

Scott Barrett

Ardie Savea

Aaron Smith

adidas National Men’s Team of the Year

Crusaders

Taranaki Bulls

South Canterbury

adidas National Women’s Team of the Year

Auckland Storm

Northland Kauri

Matatū

adidas New Zealand Team of the Year

All Blacks Sevens

Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial Player of the Year

Ardie Savea