A report has emerged out of Japan that All Blacks captain Sam Cane has suffered a major injury and could spend an extended period on the sidelines.

The Herald is working to confirm the report, but one of Japan’s premier rugby journalists has posted on social media that Cane “could be out for 10 weeks (back)” for his Suntory Sungoliath side in Japan’s League One.

The Chiefs and All Blacks captain has skipped Super Rugby Pacific to take up a short-term contract playing rugby in Japan, with South African World Cup-winner Cheslin Kolbe as a teammate.

According to the report, Kolbe has also suffered an injury setback as well as former Blues playmaker Gareth Andscombe - who may have to withdraw from Japan’s competition without having played a match.

“Sungoliath having some bad luck with their imports. Gareth Anscombe forced to leave club before playing a game and I am now hearing on the grapevine that Sam Cane could be out for 10 weeks (back) and Cheslin Kolbe for 4-6 weeks (hand).”

Cane has exercise an option in his contract with NZ Rugby allowing him to take time away from New Zealand and play in Japan.

Ahead of the move, Cane said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“When the opportunity to play for Suntory in 2024 came up it felt like the right time following the Rugby World Cup to try something new and also a great chance to continue to grow and learn in my rugby and life journey,” Cane said.

“I’m grateful to New Zealand Rugby for their support to take this opportunity. It wasn’t an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024, and I’m really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks.”

