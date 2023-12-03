Beauden Barrett in action during the All Blacks' opening loss to France in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty

Beauden Barrett in action during the All Blacks' opening loss to France in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett has committed to playing in New Zealand for the next four years after re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Blues until the end of 2027.

Barrett is currently in Japan playing for Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One but will be eligible for All Blacks selection on return to New Zealand in 2024 and will return to Super Rugby Pacific in 2025.

Barrett said this decision is a reflection of his desire to represent New Zealand.

“It’s a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted. I’m still really passionate about playing alongside my brothers Scott and Jordie for Coastal, Taranaki or the All Blacks so looking forward to adding value where I can on my return from Japan. I am also grateful for the continued support from Taranaki, the Blues and New Zealand Rugby.”

Barrett, a 123 test All Black and two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, has been an integral part of the All Blacks success since his debut in 2012, scoring 734 points and 43 tries during a career that included a Rugby World Cup title in 2015.

He scored the only try in the All Blacks defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final, eight years after dotting down in the 2015 final win over the Wallabies. He has finished first, third and second at his three World Cup tournaments and a four year deal leaves the door open for a fourth appearance at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

All Blacks head coach, Scott Robertson said: “Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table.”

“He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty.”

Debuting for the Blues in 2020 against his former Super Rugby team the Hurricanes, Barrett has played 30 matches in the Blues jersey, scoring 199 points for the team.

Barrett added that he wanted to win championships with the Blues.

“For my family and I, Auckland has now become our home, although Taranaki will always be in my heart. I have enjoyed my time with the Blues and I know we can achieve results that reflect the talent we have in the squad,” he said.

“I’m still hugely motivated to win championships with this team and that is where my focus lies. I have met some great people who support the Blues and we share the same vision for this team.”

Blues CEO, Andrew Hore, added the club were elated to have the star playmaker back in blue.

“Beauden is wonderful to have at the Blues, he’s one of rugby’s good people and treats everyone with respect,” said Hore.

“He’s been a key driver for many of our social projects and community work over the last few years, such as our Covid and flood response, and is someone who’s prepared to share his views in the team environment for the greater good.”

“Any contract extension is when we reflect on a player’s time at the club and in finalising this contract it gave the Blues and Beauden the opportunity to review where we’ve come from and commit to the vision we have for the team and club.”

“We know Beauden feels he has unfinished business here at the Blues and we’re confident he will come back with fire in the belly to take the club forward on and off the field,” said Hore.