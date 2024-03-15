All Blacks arrive at Auckland Airport from the Rugby World Cup Tournament.

Mystery surrounds the fitness of All Blacks captain Sam Cane after a reported back injury suffered playing in Japan.

Earlier this month, Japanese rugby journalist Rich Freeman posted to X - formerly Twitter - that Cane, along with Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe, had suffered injuries while playing for Tokyo Sungoliath.

Freeman’s initial post indicated Cane “could be out for 10 weeks” due to the nature of the injury.

But despite media enquiries from the Herald to Cane’s representation, the All Blacks and the Chiefs, no information is available on the 32-year-old’s current condition.

Cane hasn’t taken the field for Tokyo since January 20, when his side defeated Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars 36-34.

In the time since, the Sungoliath have played three matches, losing to Panasonic Wild Knights, before defeating Ricoh Black Rams and Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

Sam Cane is currently on sabbatical playing for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Any potential back injury would be a concern for Cane, who battled similar issues during last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

After being named to captain the All Blacks in the tournament opener against their hosts, Cane was withdrawn on game day due to his back and missed the 27-13 defeat.

Cane was also absent for the 71-3 victory over Namibia but returned off the bench in the 96-17 win against Italy and started the 73-0 win over Uruguay.

A lack of news is a poor look for Japan’s Rugby League One at a time when the league is looking to establish itself as a genuine competitor to the likes of Super Rugby Pacific, France’s Top 14, and the English Premiership.

Cane’s lack of game time comes amid speculation over who will be Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks captain.

In January, Robertson outlined he was still to finalise who will lead his side when they open their season against England later this year.

“I’ll name the captain as we come into the series, when we name the squad,” he said. “I’ve got to get in front of a few people, have conversations, catch a few eyes, get on the odd knee and have some chats.

“It’s important we do that for all options.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.















