Will Jordan of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Will Jordan of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks and Crusaders back Will Jordan has been ruled out of the entire Super Rugby Pacific season due to a shoulder injury.

Jordan will have surgery which will see him spend at least six months on the sidelines which also rules him out of the All Blacks tests against England and Fiji in July.

“After assessment from the Crusaders medical team he will undergo surgery and as a result be unavailable for selection during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season,” a Crusaders spokesperson said.

“He is expected to be fit to return to play in approximately six months.”

The defending champion Crusaders open the season against the Chiefs on Friday night.

More to come