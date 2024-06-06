Chris Rattue’s Watchlist: Picking the best of the Super Rugby playoffs

Damian McKenzie has impressed for the Chiefs this season, but can he switch from being a test impact player, to controlling a big game on the biggest stage of all? Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

6) NBA finals, Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks, from Friday 12.30pm – Sky

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum versus Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving… that’s one way of putting it. These Celtics are looking for a breakthrough title after getting close in recent years. A win will give them a record 18th title, ahead of the Lakers. The NBA is producing great finals basketball.

5) T20 World Cup, New Zealand v Afghanistan, Saturday 11.30am – Sky/Sky Open

Yes, another Cricket World Cup. It’s hard to keep up.

If the Black Caps get on a roll, we’ll all be crazy T20 fans for a few days.

Of the upcoming games, Australia v England (Sunday 5am – Sky) is the obvious standout. India play Pakistan at some ungodly hour on Monday.

4) French Open tennis – Sky

Semifinals begin today, the women’s final starts at 12.40am Sunday, the men’s final at a similar time a day later.

3) Stanley Cup: Panthers v Oilers, Sunday noon – Sky

The Edmonton Oilers can become the first Canadian club to win ice hockey’s famous prize since 1993.

The best-of-seven finals series starts with two games on home ice for the Florida Panthers before they set off on a Stanley Cup record 5000km journey to Edmonton.

Fun tip: If you are new to ice hockey, don’t try following the high-speed puck all the time. It’s too difficult. Get a feel for the game.

A German researcher who used ice hockey videos for his analysis told ABC News a few years ago: “…contextual cues overcome internal processing delays… our brain is really good at making predictions about what is going to happen next”.

Weird fact: Florida fans traditionally throw toy rats on the ice for good luck, because their team won a game long ago after a player killed a real rat in the dressing room.

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a game-winning goal by centre Connor McDavid, in the Western Conference final series. Photo / AP

2) Warriors v Cowboys, Saturday 7.30pm – Sky

The Cowboys will at least be partially affected by the State of Origin - in selections and/or fitness - although the ability of NRL players to back up is amazing. The Warriors are close to full strength after their two-game heroics on a shoestring.

1) Chiefs v Reds, Friday 7.05pm – Sky/Sky Open

The standout game of the Super Rugby quarter-finals.

The Chiefs have plenty of firepower but lost their way during the season. The Reds have performed very well against New Zealand sides and the Chiefs.

This game shapes as an important chance for Damian McKenzie to show he has what it takes to control big games. All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s pursuit of Richie Mo’unga suggests he lacks faith in McKenzie, who remains a frustrating risk-taker rather than a sophisticated No 10. The much-loved McKenzie is slipping into the over-rated zone.

The Hurricanes will easily repel the near-extinct Rebels (Saturday 4.35pm) and the Blues will crush the Fijian Drua (Saturday 7.05pm).

That leaves the Highlanders with a rough chance of upsetting the Brumbies in Canberra (Saturday 9.35pm).

Fun fact: Australia has never won a Super Rugby playoff game in New Zealand.











