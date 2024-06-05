Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Fresh from welcoming seven players back into their first-grade side to face the North Queensland Cowboys, the Warriors could be in line for another huge injury boost in the coming weeks.

With separate pectoral and hamstring issues, the duo of Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have been key absentees for coach Andrew Webster, as his side look to reignite their season.

Johnson, 33, has been out of action since suffering his injury in an away defeat to the Sydney Roosters in round nine. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Tuivasa-Sheck has also been missing since round nine, after he picked up a hamstring injury in preparation to face the Roosters.

But while their absences have been hard felt, the Warriors return from their bye week off the back of impressive wins over the Panthers and Dolphins.

While Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck are not among the returnees for the trip to Townsville, the pair have both been part of the Warriors’ training efforts this week, and are both fit enough to line up against the players starting against the Cowboys.

Johnson’s return in particular will be huge for the Warriors, with coach Webster penciling in next week’s hosting of the Melbourne Storm as the earliest return date.

So far this season, Johnson has scored four times, and created nine others as the Warriors’ attacking lynchpin.

And after managing an ankle concern among other injuries all season, Webster is giving Johnson as much time off as he needs.

Shaun Johnson celebrates. Photo / Photosport

“He trained well, he trained against the team playing this week,” Webster said of Johnson.

“He gave them some headaches, which was cool. He gave us some good practice.

“We’re just going to make sure he’s definitely right to play. It’s not about re-injury, it’s about reps.

“So many times this year, he’s played without reps. I just want to make sure he gets what he needs to play well, rather than get through the game.

“He’s played so tough all year, it’s just [about] getting reps with the boys, and getting back with some confidence.”

In Johnson’s absence, Te Maire Martin has been an exceptional deputy, after shifting from five-eighth into the No 7 jersey.

Elsewhere, Tuivasa-Sheck is on course to also make a surprise return against Melbourne.

The 31-year-old was initially slated to return in round 16 against the Gold Coast Titans, but appears to have exceeded recovery expectations to put himself in the frame for an early comeback.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck’s return would create a selection dilemma for the Warriors.

After losing his spot to Tuivasa-Sheck at the start of the season, Adam Pompey has been a standout for Webster’s side.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

“He’s going good, he trained really well, he trained with the group today,” Webster said. “He’s a chance of being back next week.

“With all due respect, I haven’t thought about it too much. I just get the updates that Roger’s getting close.

“We throw him into different positions, he was the opposition today. He got good practice.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



