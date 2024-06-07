The Brumbies host the Highlanders in the fourth of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Canberra.

After resting some players in their final regular season hitout, the Highlanders have made plenty of changes ahead of their quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

In the pack, Mitch Dunshea starts at lock, with Oliver Haig at blindside flanker, Sean Withy at openside and Billy Harmon moving to the back of the scrum.

In the backline, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens return.

Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott and Finn Hurley all join the bench.

Kickoff: Saturday 9.35pm at GIO Stadium

1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Cameron Millar

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Max Hicks

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Jake Te Hiwi

23. Finn Hurley