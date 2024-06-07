The Brumbies host the Highlanders in the fourth of the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals in Canberra.
After resting some players in their final regular season hitout, the Highlanders have made plenty of changes ahead of their quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra.
In the pack, Mitch Dunshea starts at lock, with Oliver Haig at blindside flanker, Sean Withy at openside and Billy Harmon moving to the back of the scrum.
In the backline, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens return.
Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott and Finn Hurley all join the bench.
Kickoff: Saturday 9.35pm at GIO Stadium
1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Mitch Dunshea
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Cameron Millar
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Max Hicks
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Jake Te Hiwi
23. Finn Hurley