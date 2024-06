New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt training at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre in Rosedale. Video / Jason Oxenham

With the Paris Olympics 50 days away, Kris Shannon counts down by running through 50 questions soon to be answered.

1. Can New Zealand get near the record 20-medal haul from Tokyo? Or the previous mark of 18 set in Rio? Or are we looking more at the bronze-medal position of 13 shared by London and Seoul?

2. Will the Kiwi team be the same without Valerie Adams, given this will be the first Games absent the athletics great since 2004?

3. Are we set for the rare opening ceremony worth watching, avoiding the stadium for a much more intriguing setup on the River Seine?

4. Or will the event have to be further scaled back, after the number of ticketed spectators was cut in half to 300,000 owing to security concerns?

5. Will we all survive a video of a deep-faked Tom Cruise talking shit about the Games, Russia’s key weapon in a cyber-smear campaign being conducted in retaliation for France’s support of Ukraine?

6. Can a mascot still be cute when it’s an anthropomorphic hat?

The Phrygian tribe are mascots of Paris and also hats.

7. Will Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher complete the first Kiwi Olympic 1-2 since Hamish Carter and Bevan Docherty 20 years ago?

8. How many medals will Dame Lisa collect, padding the paddler’s record total currently standing at six?

9. What about Ellesse Andrews — or is that asking too much considering the greater level of competition and capricious nature of her sprint cycling events?

10. Can Aaron Gate continue a golden run that has so far featured four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and a world championship crown, further atoning for a costly crash three years ago in Tokyo?

11. How can Paris 2024 possibly compete with Paris 1900 considering the absence of ballooning and a swimming obstacle race?

12. And will the shooting events be better or worse without targeting live pigeons this time around?

13. Is Chariots of Fire — based on a couple of British running champions from Paris 1924 — the best Summer Olympics movie? We have consensus on the best Winter Olympics movie, right man?

14. Can either Lewis Clareburt or Erika Fairweather end our 28-year wait for a medal in the pool, or is the Kiwi to do so currently swimming assisted by floaties?