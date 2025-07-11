Advertisement
Rugby’s pursuit of perfection: All Blacks’ style confronts modern game rules - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
Rugby correspondent Liam Napier talks with Ryan Bridge on Herald Now Live.
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Learn more
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks’ pursuit of fast, attractive rugby faces challenges from defensive rules and player safety concerns.
  • Inconsistencies with TMOs and refereeing decisions frustrate fans and disrupt the game’s flow.
  • Despite potential defeats, the team remains committed to an attacking style, acknowledging perfection is unattainable.

Six years ago, Beauden Barrett told the Herald after a difficult season: “I’m such a perfectionist and I want to do everything right, kick every goal, do everything perfectly, but that is not reality. You’ve got to understand and accept that nothing in the world is perfect. The

