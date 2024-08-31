It was a game of fine margins, as it always appears to be between these two fine teams. Roll on next week in Cape Town. Outside of the first half of the Kings Park test in the Ireland series, this was hands down the game of the international year so far, anywhere on the planet.

‘World champions for a reason’

Charles Richardson, the Telegraph

If ever there was a match to encapsulate that old sporting cliche of the best sides always finding a way to win, even when they look beaten, then it was this South African victory against their old foes New Zealand.

These Springboks are world champions for a reason; even when they looked down and out, wobbling on the canvas, they found new levels of resilience and grit, remarkably putting the All Blacks to the sword in a dramatic, double-punch finale. Now, after just three rounds, Rassie Erasmus’ side have one hand and a few fingers on a first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

In a repeat of last year’s dramatic World Cup final in Paris - where the Springboks triumphed by one point after the All Blacks’ skipper, Sam Cane, had been red-carded for a dangerous tackle - there was no shortage of drama once again, this time at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

New Zealand will be mortified at having let such a handsome lead slip, not least because they played by far the prettier and more precise rugby. They outscored their hosts by four tries to three.

‘Victory slips from All Blacks’ grasp’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

It’s never over until it’s over at Ellis Park.

Victory slipped from the All Blacks’ grasp as the Springboks’ bench powered the world champions to a comeback victory at their vaunted spiritual cauldron.

The Boks, having emptied their notorious bomb squad bench with half an hour remaining, stormed over the top of the All Blacks to hand Scott Robertson his second defeat in six tests as head coach.

After controlling much of the typically gripping contest, the All Blacks will rue blowing it late. As has been the case throughout history, fine margins ultimately separate these great foes.

The All Blacks held this contest in the palm of their hand - until they didn’t - and have now lost two of their last three tests.

Just as it was following defeat to the Pumas in Wellington, their challenge is to lose and learn to right this wrong next week.

‘Close to a World Cup final’

Mark Gleeson, Reuters

South Africa scored two late tries to come back from a 10-point deficit and edge New Zealand 31-27 in a bruising Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday that came close to matching the intensity of last year’s World Cup final.

The All Blacks outscored their hosts by four tries to three but the boot of new Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu proved the difference as he contributed 16 points in the first meeting between the teams since October’s Paris clash which South Africa won 12-11.

It was a third victory in the Southern Hemisphere championship for South Africa, who were 27-17 down with 11 minutes left but used their forward power to snatch a late win.

South Africa’s opening try from Bongi Mbonambi came in the 17th minute but television replays showed he lost control of the ball as he went over the line. Inexplicably, the refereeing team allowed it to stand.

The turning point proved to be the yellow card for Ofa Tu’ungafasi in the 68th minute and [Kwagga] Smith scored after a sustained attack before Grant Williams drove over in the 75th minute to secure the win.

‘Ellis Park ecstasy’

Ned Lester, Rugby Pass

Ellis Park made for a raucous setting for the first Test between the Springboks and All Blacks of 2024, and both sides lifted under the intense pressure.

An all-time classic contest was witnessed by the Johannesburg faithful, but the Springboks would have to endure a deficit for the majority of the opening hour before a final quarter blitz brought home the win for the hosts.

A breakdown infringement from South Africa 30 seconds in handed the All Blacks a lineout on the 22, and the visitors launched a multi-phase attack, twice getting the ball wide to the right flank with space but twice the Springboks’ defence was up to the challenge, eventually showing Ardie Savea the touchline.

‘Springboks leave it late’

David Skippers, Planet Rugby

The Springboks launched a stunning second half fightback to clinch a thrilling 31-27 victory over the All Blacks in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg.

As expected, this encounter was a real humdinger characterised by numerous brutal collisions throughout but in the end the hosts got the rub of the green although New Zealand outscored them by four tries to three.

For South Africa, Bongi Monambi, Grant Williams and Kwagga Smith scored tries while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu finished with a 16-point contribution after slotting four penalties and two conversions.

Caleb Clarke led the way with a brace of tries for New Zealand while Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor also crossed for five-pointers and Damian McKenzie added three conversions and a penalty.



